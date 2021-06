The United Red Storm baseball squad is (16-2) overall and (12-1) in the Lincoln Trail Conference. The Red Storm have three conference games left on their regular season schedule before hosting a Class 1A regional semi-final game on June 4th. United can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with at least two wins in their last three games. They start the process with a single game against Mercer County (5-6) (5-6) on Saturday, May 29th. The Red Storm then end the regular season with a double header at ROWVA/Williamsfield (11-3) (7-2) on Monday, May 31st.