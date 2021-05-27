Cancel
CQ Future: Amtrak

By Shawn Zeller, Evan Campbell, Joanne Levine, Thomas McKinless, Jessica Wehrman
Roll Call Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak, the nation's rail system, has been on the brink for years. It went on life support during the pandemic and survived thanks to a $2 billion infusion from the government. But things may change. "Amtrak Joe," as the president was affectionately called during his three decades of commuting from Washington DC to Wilmington, has asked for $80 billion to fix long standing maintenance issues and expand service. We take a look at America's rail line and what the future may hold -- first with a report from CQ Roll Call's Thomas McKinless, and then a conversation between Shawn Zeller and transportation reporter Jessica Wehrman.

seattlepi.com

Amtrak restores service on routes following COVID cutbacks

SEATTLE (AP) — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington state after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it will restore daily service on 12 long distance routes across the country, including two that run through Seattle. Starting Monday, both the Empire Builder —...
myeverettnews.com

Amtrak Restores Daily Service From Everett On Long Distance Routes

It takes 46 hours to ride the Empire Builder from Everett, Washington to Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday Amtrak President Stephen Gardner and U.S. Congressman Rick Larsen took a ride into Everett Station from Seattle on the Empire Builder before the train headed east on that 46 hour journey to mark the return of long distance service for Amtrak.
TravelPulse

Amtrak Outlines Vision To Expand, Enhance Rail Service by 2035

Amtrak released its Amtrak Corridor Vision on Thursday, promising more trains, more cities and better service by the year 2035. The railroad service has set goals of providing more frequent, reliable and sustainable intercity passenger rail service to over 160 more communities and 20 million more passengers annually with the help of states, local communities, the administration and other stakeholders over the next 15 years.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Will Congress and ‘Amtrak Joe’ bring passenger rail into the 21st century?

Delaware Sen. Thomas R. Carper used to commute to Washington on the Amtrak train with then-Sen. Joe Biden. After the pandemic decimated Amtrak’s ridership and disrupted the way the world works and commutes, Carper one day earlier this year found himself using Amtrak in a new way: remotely gaveling in a Senate committee hearing from the train while running late due to President Biden’s visit to Wilmington that morning.
TheStreet

Amtrak Restores Traditional Dining On Western Long Distance Routes

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak announced today the restoration of traditional dining service beginning Wednesday, June 23 on the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle (for service between San Antonio and Los Angeles). Travelers will experience a redesigned menu featuring chef-prepared meals for breakfast, lunch and a three-course dinner. This includes selections for the kids, a new array of appetizers and a complimentary alcoholic drink with dinner and table service offered in the Dining Car with glassware, cutlery and white linen tablecloths. Ceramic dishware is set to debut later this year.
CNN

America's Amtrak moment could finally be here

Fifty years after the first Amtrak train left the station on the creaking remains of America's nation-building rail network, the country's neglected rail service could at last be on track to move into the modern era as President Joe Biden seeks to inject a massive dose of funding to revitalize and drastically expand services.
Creston News Advertiser

Amtrak rolls through 50 years

It gives a different view of America. It’s a reminder of America’s past with bold proposals for its future. It’s Amtrak; the passenger rail service that stops in Creston. As the government-created and owned passenger rail service looks ahead it can look back on its growth during its first 50...
Laredo Morning Times

Amtrak is bringing back the traditional dining car, but only to a select few trains

Amtrak is bringing back the traditional dining experience to some long-distance trains this month, promising an improved experience with made-to-order plates. The passenger railroad last year switched to prepackaged meals on long-haul routes that travel west of Chicago and New Orleans amid low ridership and efforts to keep passenger and employee interactions at a minimum during the coronavirus pandemic.
KING 5

Amtrak restores Washington service curtailed during pandemic

SEATTLE — Amtrak restored service on long-distance routes serving Washington on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day travel weekend. Empire Builder, Coast Starlight, and Cascades trains ran on reduced schedules for nearly a year during the pandemic. Amtrak recently recalled furloughed workers thanks to...
Albany, NYWNYT

DOT called on to restore pre-COVID Amtrak schedule

The Empire State Passengers Association is calling on the New York State Department of Transportation to restore the pre-COVID Amtrak schedule to the Empire Corridor Trains. Train 280 is the early morning eastbound train originating in Niagara Falls and Train 63 is the early morning westbound train originating in New York City.
KBUR

Amtrak resuming full rail service across Illinois

Springfield, Ill. (AP) — Amtrak is resuming full passenger rail service across Illinois as the number of COVID-19 cases are falling. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the full long-distance interstate schedule restores service on four state-sponsored lines. Service on the Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago resumed on Sunday. Routes...
Amtrak's 50th and the Longevity of Passenger Trains

Born May 1st, 1971, Amtrak, also known as the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, was formed to operate America's passenger train system. Most U.S. railroads had lost money on passenger service leading up to 1971. For many railroads, these losses threatened their financial viability, so Amtrak was formed to to ensure the continuation of passenger trains.
Kansas City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Missouri Amtrak service returning to 2 round-trip trains daily

All aboard! Amtrak is getting back on track with two round-trip trains per day in Missouri beginning in mid-July after the coronavirus pandemic partially derailed service. The Missouri River Runner service between Kansas City and St. Louis went from two round-trips to just one round-trip train per day in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The twice-daily round-trip trains are set to resume July 19 and remain through the end of the year — a boost for state tourism.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Return of Full, Daily Amtrak Service a Win for Montana

Last month brought some much-needed good news for the folks who live and work in Kalispell and across the Hi-Line. On May 24, full, daily Amtrak service returned to the Northern tier of our state after painful, short-sighted cuts imposed last year furloughed employees and reduced service to just three days a week.
MyNorthwest

Engineer of Amtrak train that derailed in 2017 is suing for lost pay

The engineer at the controls of the Amtrak train that derailed in 2017 near DuPont, Washington, killing three people, is suing to get his salary and pension back. An October 2021 court date has now been set for 59-year-old engineer Steven Brown to make the case that he’s due lost pay and to regain his engineer’s license. The Tacoma News Tribune says Brown can argue that his mistake — taking a curve too fast — was not the sole reason for the 2017 train derailment.
wjbc.com

All aboard: Amtrak returning to full passenger service

NORMAL – Full passenger service on Amtrak in Illinois is resuming as COVID-19 numbers drop. The complete long-distance interstate schedule will restore service on four state sponsored lines this week. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says service on the Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago was back on track as of Sunday....
Reason.com

Amtrak Wants $75 Billion To Create More Money-Losing Routes

With "Amtrak Joe" at the helm, America's premier passenger rail service is going for broke with the release of its 15-year "Corridor Vision." The company's plan, which was published yesterday, calls for service improvements along 25 existing routes, the creation of another 39, and the expansion of service to 160 new cities across the country.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Amtrak’s Empire Builder resumes full service Monday

MINOT, N.D. – Some good news for travelers who use Amtrak—the Empire Builder, which cuts across the state of North Dakota, resumed full daily service Monday. Amtrak made cuts to routes over the past year, amid steep drops in ridership and health concerns with traveling by train. The Empire Builder...