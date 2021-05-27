CQ Future: Amtrak

Amtrak, the nation's rail system, has been on the brink for years. It went on life support during the pandemic and survived thanks to a $2 billion infusion from the government. But things may change. "Amtrak Joe," as the president was affectionately called during his three decades of commuting from Washington DC to Wilmington, has asked for $80 billion to fix long standing maintenance issues and expand service. We take a look at America's rail line and what the future may hold -- first with a report from CQ Roll Call's Thomas McKinless, and then a conversation between Shawn Zeller and transportation reporter Jessica Wehrman.