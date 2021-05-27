Employees recognized as city “Team of the Year”

Two members of the City of Newberry’s Public Works department were recognized recently as this year’s city “Team of the Year.” Pictured, left to right: Corey Shealy, City Manager Matt DeWitt and Jacob Wicker.

NEWBERRY — Two members of the City of Newberry’s Public Works department were recognized recently as this year’s city “Team of the Year.”

Rather than an employee of the year, the Team of the Year is given to a group of city employees that demonstrate dependability as a team, having maintained and projected a positive “total team” attitude and a willingness to get along with co-workers and the general public.

Other qualifications include demonstrating high levels of safety, professionalism, productivity and efficiency to support others’ efforts to achieve the goals of the department and the City of Newberry.

Nominations are made by city staff and typically reviewed by outside groups to choose an overall winning team.

Corey Shealy and Jacob Wicker, from the city’s Public Works department, were recognized as this year’s winning team for their heroic response to an event that occurred in January.

On January 27, 2021, Wicker and Shealy were inspecting storm drains when they overheard a city police call on Shealy’s volunteer firefighter pager about a child who had been missing for the last two hours.

As city officers were in route to the child’s home, Wicker and Shealy noticed a child on a nearby street that seemed to match the description of the missing child.

Shealy called dispatch to alert them that the child was possibly sighted and as they waited on officers to arrive, they turned around to keep eyes on the child for safety.

“They were in the right place at the right time on that day,” the nomination form reads. “However, they were in touch with their surroundings, caring to stay focused and when they saw the child, they thought may be the missing child, took time to report it.”

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the members of the public works department interact with the public more so on a daily basis than many of the departments within the City of Newberry.

“I get more positive calls about the men and women in this department about the job you do and the great attitudes that you all have,” he said to the department. “It’s a testament to what y’all do here for the city.”