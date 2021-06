Arizona gaming compact has gained final approval. A new gaming deal in Arizona finally looks like it has got over the line. The U.S. Department of Interior has announced it has given its approval to the Arizona tribal-state gaming compact. The compact had been delayed as some amendments were proposed to the initial draft, and those amendments have now been approved. This news means the agreement to modernize gaming that was signed on April 15 by Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s tribal leaders has now been finalized.