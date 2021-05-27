Crews clearing tornado damage in Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says crews are working to clear roads and trails in the southern Black Hills which are blocked by debris from weekend tornadoes.

The National Weather Services in Rapid City has confirmed two tornadoes traveled across many jurisdictions Sunday, including the National Forest.

According to the weather service, the first tornado was reported south of Custer and traveled 6.5 miles (10.4 kilometers). The second tornado touched down northeast of Custer and traveled 5.4 miles (8.6 kilometers).

The Forest Service is asking the public to refrain from cutting firewood in the impacted areas. It’s still assessing damaged areas for timber salvage operations.