COVID Vaccination Update – Day 131, Cumulative Vaccines exceeds 20.25 Crore
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.25 Cr (20,25,29,884) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. 8,31,500 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.