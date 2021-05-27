Cancel
Public Health

COVID Vaccination Update – Day 131, Cumulative Vaccines exceeds 20.25 Crore

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.25 Cr (20,25,29,884) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. 8,31,500 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

India To Produce 259 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines By End of 2021

India will produce 259 crore doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. He claimed that the Centre is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country and exuded confidence that by December, the monthly production of COVID vaccines will go up to 59 crore doses.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Lowest in 54 Days, India Reports 1.27 Lakh New Infections; Active Cases Below 20L

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7. Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.
Public Healthjagonews24.com

Covid-19 in India: Over 1.27 lakh cases, 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,27,510 new Covid-19 cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry, reports The Indian Express. The ministry said cases have been declining for the past few days, with daily new cases being the lowest in 54 days. The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 2,81,75,044 while the death toll has reached 3,31,895. There are 18,95,520 active cases at present while as many as 2,59,47,629 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate continues to increase and stands at 92.09 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate currently has been pegged at 8.64 per cent while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 6.62 per cent. A total of 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry said.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

594 doctors died in second wave of COVID-19, says IMA

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The list released on Wednesday mentioned that 107 doctors succumbed to the pandemic in Delhi, Bihar (96), Uttar Pradesh (67) and Rajasthan (43). While no such count is available for other medical staff currently, the Centre earlier this week announced a new system of processing the insurance claims under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) - Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Delhi left with 3,190 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi is left with 3,190 COVID vaccine doses in its balance stock out of which 1,120 doses are of Covaxin and 2,070 of Covishield reserved for the age group 18-44 years, informed the Delhi government. As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Mission June: UP govt’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive aims to inoculate 1 crore across 75 districts

A massive vaccination drive to inoculate 10 million people against the novel coronavirus will begin across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from today. According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under ‘Mission June’.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi govt floats global tender for 1 crore vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi government has floated a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on an urgent basis. In the EOI, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated that the offered vaccine must be duly approved by...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Possible to give one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day in India, says Niti Aayog member

NEW DELHI: India should prepare to give one crore COVID-19 jabs a day which will be possible in a few weeks with due preparation and the vaccination should be taken up to 73 doses in the next three weeks, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said. Dr Paul, who also heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC),told ANI in an interview that the mismatch between the demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines is universal and the country is ramping up its production of doses.
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

No plan of procuring any imported vaccine: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Monday said that there was no proposal of procuring any new imported vaccines here except Sputnik-V as the Government of India (GoI) has not given a nod for it. Advisor to Governor for Health and Medical Education, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said that the government is about...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

India recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases and 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours. With over 26,500 cases, Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor to the country’s daily caseload. Active cases reduced by more than a lakh. The total number of active cases stands at about 17.93 lakh right now, reports The Indian Express.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Covid-19 127,510 news cases recorded, deaths dip below 3K after 36 days

Jun. 1—India continues to report the lowest daily new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 1.52 Lakh in 50 days, showing a declining trend in new cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The decrease in the nationwide tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. India's active cases have also decreased by 88,416 in the last 24 hours.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Over 21 crore people vaccinated in India, says Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that with over 21 crore of its people vaccinated against Covid, India ranks third globally in absolute number of Covid-19 doses administered till now among its citizens till date. Reddy said...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Will give 12 crore vaccine doses to states, half of it will be free of cost; Vaccination drive to be completed by end of this year: Modi

NEW DELHI: Reiterating that vaccines are the path to our victory against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is moving forward with the pledge of "service and cooperation" while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The Prime Minister, while addressing the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today said, "The global pandemic has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation."
Public Healthamitsurg.com

“Mumbai Model” of COVID management: Legit or overhyped?

Let me make it clear at the outset that I greatly appreciate the tireless hard work and extreme risk that ground workers and administrative officials of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika (BMC)) have undergone during this pandemic. This article is an attempt at a genuine critique of the so-called “Mumbai Model” insofar as its hits and misses are concerned. There is very little doubt on the efforts put in by governmental agencies for a difficult battle against a raging monster. But surely there are legitimate reasons to doubt whether the resolution of the second wave of the COVID pandemic in Mumbai was due to a “Mumbai model”, or the vagaries of nature itself. After all, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and several other cities did not have a “Mumbai model” but the second wave resolved in these cities just as quickly as it did in Mumbai. Some cities did better than Mumbai and some worse. Before the “Mumbai model”, we had the “Kerala model” and we all know how that narrative fell apart during the second wave with the state being one of the worst affected.