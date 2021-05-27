COVID Vaccination Update – Day 131, Cumulative Vaccines exceeds 20.25 Crore

Let me make it clear at the outset that I greatly appreciate the tireless hard work and extreme risk that ground workers and administrative officials of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika (BMC)) have undergone during this pandemic. This article is an attempt at a genuine critique of the so-called “Mumbai Model” insofar as its hits and misses are concerned. There is very little doubt on the efforts put in by governmental agencies for a difficult battle against a raging monster. But surely there are legitimate reasons to doubt whether the resolution of the second wave of the COVID pandemic in Mumbai was due to a “Mumbai model”, or the vagaries of nature itself. After all, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and several other cities did not have a “Mumbai model” but the second wave resolved in these cities just as quickly as it did in Mumbai. Some cities did better than Mumbai and some worse. Before the “Mumbai model”, we had the “Kerala model” and we all know how that narrative fell apart during the second wave with the state being one of the worst affected.