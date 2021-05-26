newsbreak-logo
Music

The Break Presents: Kali

By Robby Seabrook III
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The road to success requires perseverance. Georgia-bred rapper Kali earned her first viral hit "Do A Bitch" this year, which has over 12 million Spotify streams between its original version, remix with Rico Nasty and club mix, and 3 million YouTube views, but it took time to make it there. Roughly a decade ago, she was a fifth grader, writing her feelings in a journal as she went through the emotions of growing up. Her stepfather had a room in the house where he made beats, but Kali wanted her own bedroom, where she would no longer have to share with her brother. Her dad struck a deal with her: write 13 songs and you can have the room. A month later, she finished, then recorded the songs with his help. She was officially a 12-year-old rapper. Now 20 years old, Kali has fashioned herself into a young rhymer to keep an eye on, and released her first project, This Why They Mad Now, back in January.

