Initiation of Chief’s Corner

I am pleased to introduce a new “The Chief’s Corner” initiative for the Galesburg Police Department. This program is designed to be different. It is not intended as a way to send out press releases or information blasts. It is my hope that this will be more personal. I want this to be a conversation between the citizens of our community and me as the Chief of Police. This will be done partly through the Galesburg Police Department Facebook page (@galesburgpolicedepartment). I will periodically post topics or thoughts for discussion and respond on the page as the discussion goes forward. I am sure there will be some conversations that will be less than constructive, but we will work our way through that. Please look for the next “Chief’s Corner” post very soon.