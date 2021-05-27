Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Initiation of Chief’s Corner

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

I am pleased to introduce a new “The Chief’s Corner” initiative for the Galesburg Police Department. This program is designed to be different. It is not intended as a way to send out press releases or information blasts. It is my hope that this will be more personal. I want this to be a conversation between the citizens of our community and me as the Chief of Police. This will be done partly through the Galesburg Police Department Facebook page (@galesburgpolicedepartment). I will periodically post topics or thoughts for discussion and respond on the page as the discussion goes forward. I am sure there will be some conversations that will be less than constructive, but we will work our way through that. Please look for the next “Chief’s Corner” post very soon.

977wmoi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Chief#Community#Meeting#Person Meetings#Hy Vee#Person Event#Conversation#Thoughts#Information Blasts#Press Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

ICU beds still mostly filled in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 cases hit a high point in much of the country in November and December, leading to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths downstate. In Knox County, COVID-19 numbers have not returned to the weekly record highs from that period, but according to a state warning list, hospitalizations remain high.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Jantz Spalding: My superheroes wear prescription glasses

One-Thousand, Four-Hundred and Sixty, Days. Thirty-Five Thousand and Forty, Hours. Two-Million, One-Hundred and Two-Thousand, Four-Hundred, Minutes. One-Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, One-Hundred and Forty-Four-Thousand, Seconds. Four, years. April 27th, 2017 – my wife was ambulanced to OSF in Peoria – where seven days later we would welcome our daughter Harper Elle...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Please volunteer; you are needed

Editor, Register-Mail: This is an open letter to our young, diverse citizens. Dear young parent, recent retiree, new graduate, beginning employee, etc.,. We need you. We need you to volunteer to serve. We need your voice and your perspective. We need your enthusiasm and energy. We need your technology skills. We need your creativity. We need your diversity. We need your vision for our present and your future. You are needed.
Illinois Statewjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Bruce Weik: Economic development from the bottom up

I have people ask me what I would do to help Galesburg grow. The 2020 Census confirms that we have lost population for the last five decades. How could we turn this around?. I know what we should not do. It will not be single acts of economic desperation. It will not be a Railroad Hall of Fame, or purchasing 350 acres along highway 74, or boutique hotels, or an expanded Lake Storey, with $300,000 homes. I am relatively certain those are examples of things that will not pull us out of our ongoing decline.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WQAD

Galesburg man arrested after climbing and damaging OSF helicopter

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to climb a parked helicopter, breaking an antenna in the process. According to the Galesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, May 14 at about 10:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to OSF St. Mary's Medical Center after receiving a report of a patient causing a disturbance.
Galesburg, ILwgil.com

“Driven By Our Vision” Concert On The Lawn This Sunday

A live concert seems like a novelty after the circumstances of the past year but it will happen in Galesburg this Sunday. Pipi & Daniel will perform an outdoor benefit concert Sunday afternoon at 3pm. The concert will benefit the PD Cares Fund with the United Way on Knox County Unmet Needs Fund. If you can’s make the concert, you can also donate at the United Way of Knox County’s website. Pipi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the charity, the concert and their music.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Churchill closes as six cases reported, 43 quarantined

GALESBURG — Galesburg District 205 announced Friday that Churchill Junior High is moving to remote learning for one week beginning May 17 due to COVID-19. District officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Knox County Health Department. The school closure is only for Churchill at this time.
Galesburg, IL977wmoi.com

Galesburg Library Receives $15 Million for Construction

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $18 million in construction grants to libraries in Galesburg, Winchester, East Dubuque and East Moline. The grants, which provide for permanent capital improvements to public libraries, are funded through the Public Library Construction Act Grant Program, a $45 billion capital plan passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by the governor in 2019.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Bids to open for new public library construction in Galesburg

GALESBURG — The site of the future Galesburg Public Library is getting closer to construction. Demolition and excavation of properties in the 200 block of West Main Street began last month. “Most of that block is pretty cleared,” said Library Director Noelle Thompson. Thompson said the library’s board of trustees...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg in World War II: Young men say farewell and leave for military service

A Galesburg war machine began to rumble into existence during the two-week period of March 15-28, 1941, as dozens of local men left the city by train for federal service. While the British continued to fight the Italians in Africa, the biggest headlines came as Yugoslavia faced down its fate and was forced to make a choice between joining Adolf Hitler or being invaded.