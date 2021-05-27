newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Do You Need a Gun to Live in Florida City, FL?

Posted by 
Toni Koraza
Toni Koraza
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkflI_0aDQPWfN00
Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash

Florida City ranks among the most dangerous place in Florida, according to the FBI.

Even though the population is below 12k, the crime rate in Florida City is staggering.

The murder rate is almost 3 times higher than the national average, making Florida City “safer than 0% of U.S. Cities.” And yes, this is a direct quote, pinning Florida City below the threshold of 1%. The city reports 234 criminal cases per square mile, of which are the most are violent crimes and larceny.

Florida City has a murder rate of about 32.8 per 100k people, which makes it 5 times deadlier than the national average in Afghanistan, which is about 6 per 100,000.

When statistically compared to major warzones, Florida City can easily top the dark charts, even though it’s not involved in any direct conflict with other countries.

You have a 1 in 38.2 chance of being a victim of violent crime for walking down Krome Avenue or Palm Drive on your stop before going to Florida Keys & Everglades.

But, if you live anywhere south of Miami, this danger shoots up as you have to commute to these streets daily.

You might be wondering if you need to own a gun for your protection? The truth is that you can’t solve the crime in the city you live in, and it would be foolish to try to impose justice on other people in such a way. What are your real options? Fixing the community and ridding it of institutional issues is a complex problem that could take decades or centuries to soothe.

What if you’re concerned with the immediate safety of your family and yourself? Should you own a gun?

Many people think so, and while not being a perfect solution, it might just save your life.

Florida lets you buy and own a handgun in the following ways. Please note that each state has different gun-related laws, and you can’t carry the same guy in the same way just about anywhere in the United States.

You may, however, own and carry a handgun without a permit in Florida City:

  1. If you’re 18 or older
  2. If you’re inside your house or business
  3. If you’re going or returning from a shooting range or any other activity that includes shooting, like hunting or camping
  4. If you’re transporting a firearm “within the interior of a private conveyance and the weapon is securely encased or is otherwise not readily accessible for immediate use.” You can legally have a rifle above your steering wheel, but having one in the trunk should be a significant issue
  5. If you’re defending yourself from immediate danger, even in public places

Florida has one of the laxes laws regarding gun ownership. The state is a strong Second Amendment supporter, which may or may not contribute to intense gun violence in places like Florida City. We can list more common issues tied to institutional discrimination, education, and poverty, but they are a complex topic for another conversation.

Gun violence has been on the rise in recent years, and there’s no indication that it will be going down anytime soon.

Do you need a gun? It’s up to you, entirely. Nobody can blame you for possessing one. But we’d advise against it, or moving out of dangerous places.

Having a gun is exposing you to the danger of actually using the firearm. And while it’s entirely reasonable to protect your family, other ways may offer less dangerous solutions. Changing the world with your feet is one of them. Moving to a different place that lets you live a life of your choice without worrying about being a victim of a violent crime is a more reasonable option than stocking up on rifles and handguns on your drive to Walmart Supercenter or Famers Market.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are the author’s opinions, and they don’t constitute advice to either buy or not buy a firearm, let alone use it. This article is here for informational purposes only.

Toni Koraza

Toni Koraza

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

