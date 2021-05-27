Nonviolence Institute receives $500K grant to help curb gun violence in R.I.
PROVIDENCE – The Nonviolence Institute has received a $500,000 grant from two nonprofits and Brown University to help curb the rise of gun violence in the state. Brown, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Partnership for Rhode Island announced the grant on Thursday. The Nonviolence Institute has members working in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls to understand the dynamics of violence and support young people to make better choices.pbn.com