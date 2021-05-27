Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Nonviolence Institute receives $500K grant to help curb gun violence in R.I.

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – The Nonviolence Institute has received a $500,000 grant from two nonprofits and Brown University to help curb the rise of gun violence in the state. Brown, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Partnership for Rhode Island announced the grant on Thursday. The Nonviolence Institute has members working in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls to understand the dynamics of violence and support young people to make better choices.

pbn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R I#Rhode Islanders#Brown University#State Violence#R I#Public Violence#Education Program#Nonprofits#Bessette Pbn Com#Twitter#Pbn#Gun Violence Victims#Deadly Violence#Program Capacity#Gun Related Incidents#Academic Study#Collaboration#Management Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RIPawtucket Times

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
AdvocacyTurnto10.com

Advocates from prison reform rally at Rhode Island statehouse

(WJAR) — Advocates for prison reform rallied at the Rhode Island State House on Sunday. The progressive groups set up a makeshift tarp and mattress to demonstrate the cramped quarters of solitary, which the Department of corrections called restrictive housing. Two bills lawmakers are considering would, among other things, cap...
Providence, RIMiddletown Press

Officials call for stricter laws to tackle rash of shootings

Addressing gun violence in Rhode Island will require Stricter gun laws as well as improved social programs that address the underlying socioeconomic issues, congressional, state and city leaders said at a news conference Monday held in response to a several recent shootings in the state. “Gun violence is a stain...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. business groups unite against proposed tax hikes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island business community is voicing displeasure over legislation proposed in the House and Senate that is aimed at raising personal income taxes on some of the highest earners in the state. One such bill, House bill H.5229, would create a new income tax bracket of 6.99%...
Warwick, RIBoston Globe

R.I., Mass. men plead guilty in nation’s first CARES Act fraud case

WARWICK, R.I. — A man from Rhode Island and one from Massachusetts are first in the nation to be charged with fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related small business loans from the federal government. Three weeks after appearing in federal court in 2020 and being released to...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Providence Mayoral Candidate Cuervo Calls for Superintendent Peters to Resign

Gonzalo Cuervo, one of the leading candidates for Mayor of Providence, is calling for the immediate resignation of Harrison Peters as Providence Superintendent. “By putting personal friendship and loyalty above the safety and welfare of Providence’s children, Superintendent Peters has demonstrated questionable judgment and cast a dark cloud over ongoing efforts to turn our schools around. Ultimately, our youth suffer as a result,” said Cuervo.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Providence, RIABC6.com

RIDOH reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 263 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death on Monday. These new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 150,648. Rhode Island reported one additional death, bringing the state’s total to 2,701. There are currently 78 Rhode...