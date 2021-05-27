Ben Simmons downplays latest criticism, is ‘here to win’

Casual observers of the Sixers may look at Ben Simmons’ point totals and continue to throw criticism his way. Doc Rivers was pretty blunt prior to Game 2 about how he feels about critics of Simmons’ performance.

“If you guys don’t know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone,” Rivers told FortyEightMinutes and other media in Philadelphia.

Simmons, who had 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the Game 1 win , responded with 22 points in Game 2.

“I’m not trying to stick to anybody in Philly,” said Simmons after the game. “I thought it was pretty hard to get 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the NBA in the playoffs. I thought that was pretty impressive. And we won. What y’all want? You want to win? For me, I’m here to win and I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win, whatever it is. I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. I’m trying to do my job to win.”

Simmons added that he appreciated Rivers’ comments and wasn’t surprised that his coach had his back.

“I’m not surprised Doc said that because Doc knows the game,” Simmons said. “A lot of these people who are saying things haven’t played the game.”

