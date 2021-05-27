Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons downplays latest criticism, is ‘here to win’

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 11 days ago

Casual observers of the Sixers may look at Ben Simmons’ point totals and continue to throw criticism his way. Doc Rivers was pretty blunt prior to Game 2 about how he feels about critics of Simmons’ performance.

“If you guys don’t know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone,” Rivers told FortyEightMinutes and other media in Philadelphia.

Simmons, who had 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the Game 1 win , responded with 22 points in Game 2.

“I’m not trying to stick to anybody in Philly,” said Simmons after the game. “I thought it was pretty hard to get 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the NBA in the playoffs. I thought that was pretty impressive. And we won. What y’all want? You want to win? For me, I’m here to win and I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win, whatever it is. I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. I’m trying to do my job to win.”

Simmons added that he appreciated Rivers’ comments and wasn’t surprised that his coach had his back.

“I’m not surprised Doc said that because Doc knows the game,” Simmons said. “A lot of these people who are saying things haven’t played the game.”

The post Ben Simmons downplays latest criticism, is ‘here to win’ appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
714
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Fortyeightminutes#Latest Criticism#The Game#Critics#Philly#Philadelphia#Things#Casual Observers#Simmons Downplays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey's Two-Way Play vs. Pistons

The Sixers were without multiple starters on Saturday night against the Pistons. One of those starters was Ben Simmons, who sat due to back tightness. With Simmons sidelined, Doc Rivers opted to start rookie Tyrese Maxey at point guard. After not playing on Friday, Rivers felt Maxey could provide some much-needed energy in the second leg of a back-to-back.
NBAMavs Moneyball

NBA Awards

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons Impressed With Sixers Rookie Isaiah Joe's Defense

The Sixers were without multiple rotations players on Tuesday for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Doc Rivers ended up being without the services of Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton as he attempted to clinch the number one seed. With multiple guys out of the lineup,...
NBAYardbarker

Matisse Thybulle is Adding a New Dimension to Sixers' Second Unit

Since acquiring George Hill, the Sixers have had some flexibility with their second unit. With another ballhandler coming off the bench, it has allowed Doc Rivers to experiment with his rotations. Once the team managed to get fully healthy, Rivers rolled out his new look for the second unit. He...
NBAReading Eagle

McCaffery: In tight MVP race, Joel Embiid favors being best ahead of rest

PHILADELPHIA — In one week, the NBA will conclude a frenzied season. Immediately afterward, the list of the league's statistical leaders will be printed and submitted for history. Joel Embiid, a strong candidate to be the 76ers' sixth-ever MVP, may be listed among the top scorers and rebounders. Then again,...
NBAhypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Ben Simmons and the Nike Blazer

Ben Simmons‘ confidence is at its peak right now. With the help of Doc Rivers who now runs the show in Philly, the 76ers find themselves sitting pretty as the #1 seed in the East. The three-time NBA All-Star has been putting the clamps on his opponents every night and has easily made himself a front runner to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, and his teammates such as potential MVP Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and the rest of the crew are firing on all cylinders.
NBAReading Eagle

Sixers Notebook: Rivers plays right hunch giving Tyrese Maxey chance to shine

PHILADELPHIA — With not one but two starting guards unavailable Saturday night, Doc Rivers had options. His gut told him one of those spots should go to Tyrese Maxey. As he's done with almost every opportunity in his rookie season, Maxey made another one work in a 118-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons, shooting 7-for-11 for 22 points, including a highlight, one-handed dunk, in 35 minutes.
NBAsemoball.com

Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Embiid again put up the kind of numbers that have him in the thick of MVP consideration -- he entered the...
NBAnumberfire.com

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons (back) starting for inactive Matisse Thybulle on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Simmons will return to the court after Philadelphia' star was rested one game for back injury management purposes. In a middling matchup against a Pacers unit ranked 13th in defensive efficiency, our models project Simmons to score 39.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,700.
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

How Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey creates ‘havoc’ on the court and opponents

PHILADELPHIA – In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, rookie Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey effortlessly used a hesitation crossover on Pistons guard Fred Jackson, sending Jackson one way as Maxey used his speed to move past him to the dunk over two Pistons. Later in the quarter, Maxey became a pestering Pistons players at the end of a possession, forcing a shot-clock violation.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers' 8-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Pacers

3 observations after Sixers' 8-game winning streak snapped by Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers will need to wait a bit before declaring themselves the Eastern Conference’s top seed. They fell to the Pacers on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 103-94. The loss snapped an eight-game...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sixers' Doc Rivers hopes to have Furkan Korkmaz back soon

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said fourth-year guard Furkan Korkmaz is nearing a return from his ankle injury as the team prepares for its final week of games before the playoffs. Korkmaz was hurt in Philadelphia's May 3 game against the Chicago Bulls. On Monday, Rivers told reporters that Korkmaz...
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers' 8-game winning streak snapped by Pacers

The Sixers will need to wait a bit before declaring themselves the Eastern Conference’s top seed. They fell to the Pacers on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 103-94. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak and means the Sixers’ “magic number” to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East remains at one game.
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers Wants NBA Fans to Look at Ben Simmons 'More Like Magic Johnson'

When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted LSU forward Ben Simmons with the first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, many believed they could be getting the next LeBron James. As Simmons had every intention of playing point guard in the NBA, he drew many comparisons to his Los Angeles Lakers superstar mentor.
NBAfastphillysports.com

MAD MAX MAKES HIS MARK AS SIXERS GET CLOSER TO CLINCHING!

A star was born last night as the Sixers dusted off the Pistons. Joel Embiid scored 29 points, which everyone expects because that’s his average. But rookie Tyrese Maxey added 22 and the Sixers won their eighth straight, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons and moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and securing home court in the East playoffs.
NBANBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Rudy Gobert or Ben Simmons? Race enters final week

They play for the first-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Both of those clubs, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz, have ranked near the top defensively all season (as have the Los Angeles Lakers, who just haven’t translated that end of the floor into comparable W-L success). Whatever the Sixers and the Jazz hope to achieve in the postseason, defense – and their most dedicated practitioners of it – will play indispensable roles.