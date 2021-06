If it lives up to the hype, season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be one for the record books. Any fans left sure have earned it, too. The last several seasons of this franchise have been a repetitive mob-mentality-nightmare. From what we know thus far, it sounds like Sutton Stracke is pulling her weight to bring us everything we deserve. She’s always been good at calling it like she sees it. Methinks Sutton is seeing Erika Jayne quite clearly these days too.