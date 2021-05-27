Blackberry Smoke Emphasize Their Southern Pride on ‘You Hear Georgia’
In 2020, Blackberry Smoke released an EP recorded at the storied Capricorn Studios, including covers of well-worn Southern rock classics from the likes of The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Wet Willie. (A delightful bonus was two truly fantastic vocal performances from Wet Willie vocalist and Southern rock legend Jimmy Hall.) The big surprise, however, was “Southern Child,” a cover of a relatively obscure Little Richard song. It was the EP’s best and most revealing moment, and it surely paved the way for their Dave Cobb-produced follow-up, You Hear Georgia.www.nodepression.com