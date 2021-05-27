Blackberry Smoke Emphasize Their Southern Pride on ‘You Hear Georgia’

The Georgia Thunderbolts are riding high. Having just been featured by Rolling Stone, who compared their “lean, muscular songs” to artists like Blackberry Smoke, The Steel Woods and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band has “a full tank of gas and is heading down the road” in the new video for “Take It Slow,” out today. Directed by Jim Arborgast, the hard-charging video is the first taste of The Georgia Thunderbolts’ new set of material, slated for release later this year. “Take It Slow is about living life by the wayside,” explains guitarist Riley Couzzourt. “Life wasn’t meant to be fast lived, but to be enjoyed and memorable.” “This song is for anyone who wants to just let loose,” adds vocalist TJ Lyle. “The struggles of life sometimes seem overbearing, but the answer is to just sit back, relax and Take It Slow.”