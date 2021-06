It seeming like Angelina Jolie is not so happy with the decision of Joint custody of children with EX-Husband Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt has been in the joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. The actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will have a 50-50 joint legal now. There physical custody of 5 little children, the children are Pax 17 years old, Zahara 16 years old, Shiloh 14 years old, another child Knox and Vivienne 13 years old. The Maddox (19 years old )is the eldest among them who has not subject to the custody decision. Her filing did not give the proper pieces of information about what it was indicating, but her lawyers submitted a document under seal. In a March that allegedly offered additional information. According to Page Six of the US outlet, Angelina did not bother with the ruling anymore.