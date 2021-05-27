Oklahoma Cultural Organizations Plan for Maximizing American Rescue Plan Investment
OKLAHOMA CITY (May 27, 2021) – Several leading statewide Oklahoma cultural organizations tasked with investing funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) have announced they will coordinate efforts to maximize the impact of the federal pandemic relief funds across the state. Signed into law in March, ARP includes funding that will help the nation’s cultural sector reopen and put artists and creatives back to work. The sector has been devastated by the pandemic and has experienced unemployment rates of more than 77 percent in some fields.arts.ok.gov