Oklahoma Cultural Organizations Plan for Maximizing American Rescue Plan Investment

ok.gov
 14 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 27, 2021) – Several leading statewide Oklahoma cultural organizations tasked with investing funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) have announced they will coordinate efforts to maximize the impact of the federal pandemic relief funds across the state. Signed into law in March, ARP includes funding that will help the nation’s cultural sector reopen and put artists and creatives back to work. The sector has been devastated by the pandemic and has experienced unemployment rates of more than 77 percent in some fields.

arts.ok.gov
#Cultural Organizations#Economy#Community Development#Economic Development#State Agencies#Public Investment#The American Rescue Plan#Arp#Oklahomans#Congress#The Institute Of Museum#State Library Of Okl#Cultural Industry#Humanities Organizations#Broad Investment#Applicant Organizations#Investing Funds#Diverse Groups#Long Term Viability#Federal Relief Funds
