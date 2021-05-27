Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster Teases Terry Silver’s Big Return

Cobra Kai fans got a welcome update about the hit show’s incoming fourth season yesterday as Netflix revealed the return of classic villain Terry Silver via a short teaser promo. It seems Silver’s comeback will be a big part of the next run, too, as a poster has since been released following this announcement, promising that Thomas Ian Griffith’s character will be used heavily in the marketing.
TV Seriestheouterhaven.net

Terry Silver Teaser Trailer Released For Cobra Kai Season 4

One of the many beautiful things about Cobra Kai on Netflix is that the show has done VERY well in regards to mixing in the new character of the new generations of Karate alongside the original characters of the Karate Kid franchise. From Johnny and Daniel, to Kreese, to going to Japan to remeet Kumiko and Chozen, it’s been great. But now in Season 4…an old enemy will return. In a new teaser…Terry Silver makes his entrance.
TV & Videosmixonline.com

Cobra Kai Counts on Lectrosonics’ Wireless Chops

The Sound Crew on the set of Cobra Kai. Standing: Sound Utility Rachel Smith, Boom Operator Matt Robinson. Sitting: Sound Mixer Michael Filosa, CAS. Atlanta, GA (May 18, 2021) — The Karate Kid may be the quintessential “underdog-makes-good” movie of a generation. Now streaming its third season and in production for its fourth, Cobra Kai casts Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their original roles as arch-nemeses Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence — with adult problems of their own set against the backdrop of their teenage rivalry. The series is a runaway hit for Netflix, viewed by over 73 million subscribers so far, and is sparking renewed interest in martial arts. Recording the dialogue and karate action alike for Cobra Kai Season 4 falls to production sound mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, who packs a mixture of new and legacy Lectrosonics wireless gear: SMV, SMQV, and SMDWB transmitters, HMa plug-on transmitters, a pair of original Venue VR Field systems fitted with VRT tracking receiver modules, and IFB-T4 transmitters for comms.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Season 4 Promises to Be "Even Bigger" and Will Deliver All the Feels

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai have only gotten bigger and better as they’ve come out. After settling in at Netflix, the show released its third season, which was my favorite so far. The cameos, the character development, and the story were all so fantastic. It was a lot of fun to watch, and now, according to show co-creator Josh Heald, we are in for another great season with the upcoming fourth.
TV SeriesPopculture

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Potential Guest Stars for Season 4

Season 4 on Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew wrapped production earlier this month. And while the cast from the last three seasons will return, are fans going to be treated with some surprise appearances? Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and teased possible guest stars for the new season.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Everything You Need to Know !!!

Cobra Kai celebrity William Zabka revealed that production on Season 4 is done. “After 3 1/2 months of creation, I am proud to state #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped!” Zabka composed on Instagram, along with a photograph of himself wearing a mask and standing in front of a mirror in a fighting position. He added, “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!!!”
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One Cobra Kai Star Was 'Nervous' When Returning To Set For Season 4

It’s sometimes hard to get back in the swing of things after a long break. Even when it comes to something as innate as riding a bike, there’s always a moment of uncertainty before your feet remember and muscle memory kicks in. The same was true for Cobra Kai's Gianni DeCenzo, who stars as Demetri on Netflix's popular Karate Kid spinoff series. And no, it wasn't the fight scenes that had DeCenzo feeling nervous.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Gossip Girl Reboot First Look Teaser & Character Posters Released

HBO Max has released the first Gossip Girl reboot teaser and posters of the main cast of characters. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8. Based on the hit The CW show of the same name, the reboot “explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode

Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.