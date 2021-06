WILMINGTON — The local concert schedule continues to evolve as Wilmington inches closer to seeing Riverfront Park open June 28. While the Live Nation-managed venue will launch a soft opening with local bands July 4th weekend, the park will be christened with its first national tour when Widespread Panic — which sold out within minutes — lands for a three-night run, July 16-18. Greenfield Lake will welcome its first show of the season (so far) on June 29 with the sold-out Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live.