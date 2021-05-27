American Public University System Endorses CGS/JED Statement of Principles & Commitments to Support Graduate Student Mental Health & Well-being
APUS Has Committed Numerous Resources to Help Students, Staff and Faculty. Washington, DC, May 27, 2021 – American Public University System (APUS), a leading provider of online higher education with over 200 academic programs, is pleased to endorse the recent work by the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) and The Jed Foundation (JED) to address the issue of mental health in postsecondary students. In recent years, climate surveys and research studies have demonstrated a critical need to prioritize this issue, but little information exists about programs and services designed to address the needs of master’s and doctoral students.www.apus.edu