American Public University System Endorses CGS/JED Statement of Principles & Commitments to Support Graduate Student Mental Health & Well-being

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, honored the climactic culmination of four years of medical school with a video production celebrating Match Day 2021. Since the UMHS campus is operating at a limited capacity as a result of the pandemic, the heartwarming video provides an occasion to collectively celebrate the significant milestone and captures the dramatic moment that many of the 137 UMHS med students and graduates learned where they will begin their careers as working physicians and the specialty they will practice. The spontaneous reactions of joy as students logged on to discover their Match results were captured by a support network of parents, friends, children, and spouses and featured in the video - offering an intimate look into the end of a long and unexpected journey and the beginning of a new adventure.