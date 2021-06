Runestone Electric Association district meetings were held the week of June 14 to nominate candidates to the REA board of directors. “District meetings are the democratic process where REA members nominate candidates for the board of directors to represent their district,” said REA CEO Al Haman. “Democratic member control is one of the seven cooperative principles we follow. This principle provides a firm foundation for governance and representation of our member’s electric needs, enabling us to serve our members at our very best.”