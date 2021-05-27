Cancel
Tribute: Mourning the death of Bob Cullison, a statesman extraordinaire

By Editorial
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany individuals across the state are mourning the recent death of Senator Bob Cullison, a statesman extraordinaire. His passing affords those of us who knew him and worked with him an opportunity to remember and reflect upon his tenacity, his style, his demeanor and his friendship. I am one of the fortunate folks who had an opportunity to work with Cullison for many years and in several capacities, and I am pleased to share thoughts about his life and his contributions to the State Senate – and to Oklahoma.

