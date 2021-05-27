Since the pandemic, working at Starbucks has sucked more than ever
Even in the best of times, Starbucks barista does not qualify as one of the world’s greatest jobs. Sure, you get the glamour of that green apron and you trail a perfume of coffee wherever you go, but making specialty drinks is a lot of (unnecessary) work, and people are real assholes when they’re not caffeinated. And sure, there are tips and insurance—but only if you work enough hours. And the pandemic has just made things worse.thetakeout.com