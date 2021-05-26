Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

June 2021 New Music Releases

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime is nearly upon us. And with the warm weather comes more new music to heat up the streets. Following a three-year album hiatus, the Migos return with their new Culture III album on June 11. The Atlanta trio haven't dropped a studio LP since January 2018's multiplatinum-selling Culture II and are looking to make a big comeback. The group has been teasing the project for what seems like years, keeping the buzz going with songs like "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny." After teasing the finalization of the album in early May, they officially announced the new LP's release date on May 17 via social media.

y105music.com
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smoke Dza
Person
Larry June
Person
Gucci Mane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Control Music#Release Date#November#Twitter Inc#New Music#Youngboy#Straightenin#Ciii#Releases#Summertime#Taco Tuesday#Atlanta Ga#Heat#Ski Mask#Sin City#South Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 27: DMX, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Big Freedia and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
MusicPopculture

Chase Rice Teases Fans With New Music Amid Forthcoming Release for 'The Album' (Exclusive)

Chase Rice is releasing the third installment to The Album on May 28 and is ready for fans to hear all three parts together. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, the country music singer noted he feels this album is only the "tip of the iceberg" for what's to come in regards to his music and teased fans a bit on where he's planning on taking his sound. "I had The Album part I and II come out last year and then part III is coming out, which it will end up just being called The Album; it's all together now. I think this is the tip of the iceberg of where it's going to be going," Rice explained.
MusicPosted by
Y105

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – June 1

By now, at least in California, most of us have been vaccinated. If not, go see your local pharmacy. The hottest ticket may be your vaccination card. While we wait for concerts, are you keeping track of who you want to see? I love my playlists, but sometimes we need to expand! This week we have a variety: Sofi Tukker with Amadou & Mariam, Gunnar Gehl, BOY, The Academic, BC Camplight, Ladyhawke, Wye Oak and Cola Boyy with The Avalanches.
Musicthisis50.com

Keemy Uptown Drops New Funny Music Video “Craven”

Keemy Uptown snags YND Niko for his new single Craven. Make sure to watch Keemy’s new music video shot by Cinema Ace. Hailing from The Bronx, New York, and being raised in a Caribbean household; mother being from The Bahamas and his father from Jamaica. Music was always a part of Keamy’s life but he was a homebody in his earlier years enjoying gaming and comedy. His real name is Akeem Downer, born September 28th, he is the middle of six and he traveled throughout the States in his younger days.
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Isaiah Rashad – 200/Warning

Isaiah Rashad surprised fans with the release of “Lay Wit Ya” alongside Duke Deuce. Just a few weeks later, he’s back with yet another new single. This time around, the Tennessee native has dropped “200/Warning” produced by Nabeyin, Amaire Johnson, Rory Behr, Almatic, and Kenny Beats. Unlike his first single, “200/Warning” has a more mellow feel that is reminiscent of his previous project.
Rock MusicStereogum

Reunited Hardcore Band Love Is Red Release EP, Their First New Music In 17 Years

In the early ’00s, the Nashville band Love Is Red developed an anthemic form of hardcore. The band could sound melodic, but they were never soft. They were heavy enough to be closely allied with Hatebreed, but their sound was more urgent and vulnerable than that might suggest. There was always a whole lot of passion to Love Is Red’s metallic stomp. The band got together in Alabama in 2000, and they only released two albums before breaking up in 2004. But now, Love Is Red are back with new music, their first in 17 years.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Lil Baby & Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes

The title track and lead single for Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s EP ‘Voice of the Heroes’ dropped yesterday along with a music video. The Atlanta and Chicago rappers have linked before on singles but this will be the first time the duo gives us a full length project! According to Genius, we could see features from Travis Scott, Rod Wave and Meek Mill. The video was shot in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta where Lil Baby grew up. Through out the video we see the pair throwing bands of money off a roof for young children below. Who else is ready for their new music?!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Confirms New Music Dropping This Friday

This Friday's release slate just got a little more interesting. In addition to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's long-awaited collab project The Voice Of The Heroes finally dropping in a matter of days, Lloyd Banks' COTI is also set to drop this week, and just in case some fans thought Friday wasn't stacked enough, Compton's own Roddy Ricch has now surprised fans by confirming that he also has new music on the way.
Musicsmilepolitely.com

Lanterna releasing new album Hidden Drives on June 4th

Henry Frayne's seventh album for alternative-shoegaze project Lanterna, Hidden Drives, is slated for release next week. The new album comes out on June 4th on Badman Recording Co., the band's follow up to 2015's Backyards. You can preorder the album here, and watch two music videos from the album below:
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk drop ‘Voice of the Heroes’

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared the highly anticipated lead single “Voice Of The Heroes” from their upcoming joint project The Voice Of The Heroes due for release this Friday, June 4th via Quality Control Music/ Wolfpack Global Music/ Motown Records/ Alamo Records. On the homonymous track Baby and...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Meek Mill Drops New "Flamerz Flow" Track and Music Video

Following his “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” track, Meek Mill releases a new track and accompanying music video entitled “Flamerz Flow.”. The Philadelphia rapper posted a clip from the new music video on his Instagram page along with a caption teasing the drop of his long-awaited album since his last album release in 2018, Championships.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 21, May 2021:. » Don Diablo & Denzel Chain pres. Camp Kubrick – Borderline. » KSHMR , Armaan Malik , Eric Nam...
Musicboundarycreektimes.com

VIDEO: Former Kootenay Music Awards winner release new single

Former Kootenay Music Awards winner and alt-rock artist Charlie PS returns with a new sound showcased in her latest single, “Ghost of You.”. “Ghost of You” combines flavours of alternative and southern rock, creating a backdrop for western-esque storytelling and a new sonic taste of what’s to come from Charlie PS.