Steve Skojec Has Had Enough

By Rod Dreher
theamericanconservative.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis personal essay by the traditionalist Catholic blogger Steve Skojec is one of the most searing things I’ve ever read. Some background: Skojec is a prolific writer and the founder of One Peter Five, a popular traditionalist Catholic website (by “traditionalist,” I mean conservative Catholics who are skeptical of the Second Vatican Council, and who worship in the Tridentine (Latin) Mass. He was for years a lay member, or at least affiliate, of the cultish Legionaries of Christ religious order, which left him badly shaken. He details that experience in the essay. Steve, whom I know a bit from correspondence, has been struggling epically with the Catholic Church over its failures to be what it says it is. He has also — this is in the essay too — been struggling more recently with fellow traditionalists; I’ll quote him below as to the reason.

www.theamericanconservative.com
