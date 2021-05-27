Insights from Green Development LLC: Which Renewable Energy Is Most Appropriate

President George W. Bush wanted to reduce carbon emissions into our atmosphere, so with an assist from Congress, motor fuel across the country soon after had a 5-15 percent mix of ethanol. Ethanol comes primarily from corn, burns cleaner than fossil fuels and was determined to be a safe ‘bridge’ fuel to future and better technologies. Bush was also a Texas oilman, and knew more than a little something about the energy business. The ethanol fuel did deliver less noxious emissions, and overall air quality did improve. That is the plus side. And here are some of the minuses.