Bellaire, TX

Bellaire biker gang

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. When the option to attend school in person was offered in mid-October, sixth graders Logan Ayers and Reid Flowers decided to ride their bikes to Pin Oak Middle School together. They met at Logan’s house, and a new tradition was created. Over time, more friends decided to attend school in person, and more joined the biker crew. Before and after school, the boys hang out, playing ping-pong in the garage, basketball in the driveway, or just chatting on the couch. Pictured are (front, from left) Carlito Nossa and Reid Flowers; (back, from left) Lee Beasley, Halen Thestrup, Luke George, Shiraz Alapat, Logan Ayers, Will Dagley, and Charlie Turner. See more details and photos at “Bellaire Biker Gang” by Karen Vine Fuller.

