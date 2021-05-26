Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Chris Farber
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

y105music.com
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#Live Animals#Social Animals#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo#Law Office#Monkey Prison#Animal Advocacy#Cages#Bush Diving#Viral Video#Attack#National Headlines#Torture#Freeloaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso, TXkrwg.org

Woman who entered monkey enclosure at El Paso Zoo to be charged

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The El Paso Zoo plans to press charges against a woman who was caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure. The El Paso Times says the exhibit is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an extra barrier because spider monkeys can’t swim and are afraid of the water. Zoo director Joe Montisano says that may now have to change.
Public SafetyPosted by
Awesome 98

Should Woman In Viral El Paso Zoo Video Been Fired From Law Firm?

We have an update on the woman who was filmed jumping into the monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and it looks like her stunt cost her her job. Over the weekend, a woman was filmed at the El Paso Zoo hopping over the enclosure's fence to wade into the exhibit's moat to get closer to the spider monkeys. The woman then proceeds to sit on a rock under the waterfall in the exhibit and feeds the monkeys something. Fitfam stated the woman was feeding Hot Cheetos to the spider monkeys.
Animalstimesnewsexpress.com

Texas zoo to press charges after woman trespasses in monkey exhibit

The El Paso Zoo in Texas plans to press charges against a woman who trespassed into the zoo’s spider monkey exhibit last weekend, a “stupid” act that could lead to permanent changes for the animals’ safety, officials said. Zoo staff learned of the incident through social media, with a video...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Woman seen jumping into monkey habitat at El Paso Zoo identified and arrested by police

UPDATE, May 26: EL PASO, Texas -- Woman seen in viral video jumping over a barrier into the El Paso Zoo's spider monkey enclosure is arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass. Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Luz Elizabeth Rae. Rae was arrested Thursday morning and has been booked under a $1,500 bond. UPDATE, May The post Woman seen jumping into monkey habitat at El Paso Zoo identified and arrested by police appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKVIA

El Paso surpasses 2,600 confirmed virus deaths; 42 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 42 new cases Friday. The latest deaths involve a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,601. There are 22...
Bradbury, CAillinoisnewstoday.com

Girl pushes a bear to save a family pet

A 17-year-old Southern California girl participated in a bear match to protect her dog and left almost unscathed. Haley Moriniko and her mother were gardening in the backyard of Bradbury, California on Monday afternoon, when bears and kittens began walking on a concrete block wall at one end of the garden.
RelationshipsPosted by
Y105

The Summer Thing That Probably Upsets Most Dads

Remember being a kid? Not a care in the world, right? There was one thing that we used to love that infuriates most dads. I know by today's standard it's a gender stereotyping, but growing up in my family it seemed like mom always cooked dinner and dad always took care of the lawn.
RestaurantsPosted by
Y105

Vegan Drive-Thrus Are Coming Soon to a City Near You

Could finding delicious, quick, plant-based food be as easy as hopping into your car? Vegan drive-thrus will sweep across the US as vegan burger chain Plant Power Fast Food just announced that it will open several new locations throughout California and Nevada. Plant Power Fast Food’s parent company Plant Power Restaurant Group recently secured a $7.5 million Series A funding package that it plans to use to expand its brand and bring drive-thru burgers to Americans outside California.