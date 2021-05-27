Cancel
Seaford, NY

Memorial Day ceremony coming to Seaford

Herald Community Newspapers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there will not be a parade in Seaford due to Covid-19, the Seaford American Legion will remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to this nation through a ceremony on Memorial Day. On Memorial Day at 11 a.m., there will be a cermony outside the American Legion Post 1132,...

www.liherald.com
Seaford, NY
#Memorial Day#Guest Speaker#American Legion Post
