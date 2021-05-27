Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Most Important: OG Anunoby Flashes Offensive Development

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 11 days ago

Back in early March it seemed as though OG Anunoby was finding his offensive footing as a valuable 3-and-D role player with the kind of defensive versatility today's NBA teams are always thirsting for. He seemed destined to be an extremely valuable defensive player with limited offensive skills. Frankly, that would have been totally OK for the Toronto Raptors to get out of the former 23rd overall pick. But then Norman Powell was traded to Portland and the Raptors found themselves with an offensive hole. They gave Anunoby the ball and maybe for the first time in his career the 23-year-old forward ran with it.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet might always have more offensive firepower, but Anunoby's on-ball offensive development this season was the most important story of the year for Toronto. It seemed to be the beginning of something really special for Anunoby and the Raptors and could be a harbinger of very big things coming just next season.

Prior to Powell's departure at the March 25th trade deadline, Anunoby's offensive workload was rather limited. Over half of his shots came from behind the arc, 48% of his shots were catch-and-shoot looks, and 59% came without a dribble. He was essentially the kind of player the Raptors never wanted putting the ball on the court worried he might fumble it away.

Once Powell left Toronto had no choice but to give Anunoby the ball a little more and let him work. His usage jumped from 17% to 22% and his offensive workload change dramatically. The majority of his shots after the trade deadline came inside the arc and most of them came after at least one dribble.

"He started out stiff as a cardboard box," said former Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan on Anunoby's development. "Now to see how he handles the ball, how he drives the ball, his post game, I saw him a lot this summer, we worked out a lot this summer, and to see his skill set grow from when I first saw it speaks volumes of how much he loves and appreciates the game. He’s come a long way."

As DeRozan said, it's been an astonishing rise for Anunoby who seemed to have the toughest time just dribbling the ball when he first broke into the league. Back then 73% of Anunoby's shots came without a dribble. Yet he had the confidence to keep working to break out of his awkward shell.

"I remember he said it after his rookie year, 'I want to be an All-Star next year,'" Kyle Lowry recalled. "I said 'hold on young fella, be patient, let it come. It'll get there.'"

It was an ambitious goal at the time and one Anunoby didn't achieve, but it was a sign of how he sees himself. He's a young man with big goals who works incredibly hard to get there.

"What do they say, the ceiling is the roof?" Lowry joked of Anunoby's potential. "OG has got a chance to be special."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse seems to agree. He's already thrilled with where Anunoby is at defensively and with his offensive game rounding out with each season the Raptors have high expectations for their young star.

"I think he's made some great strides and just kinda keep going on that stuff," Nurse said. "He's really zeroed in on the workday, the professionalism, the desire, all those things. I think the future, as we know, is pretty bright for him, but I think it's probably very, very bright."

The comparison to Kawhi Leonard still remains a little out of reach. It'll take a lot more offensive development before he's hitting pull-up mid-range jumpers like his former teammate, but what Toronto saw from Anunoby in 2020-21 suggested there is another level in the young forward's game. If he can be more than just a high-level 3-and-D role player, the Raptors will have found a player who can truly make a difference in a playoff series.

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
23
Followers
251
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Nba Teams#The Toronto Raptors#Nurse#Anunoby Flashes#Limited Offensive Skills#Pull Up Mid Range Jumpers#Portland#Volumes#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Chris Boucher Will Return & Start vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are finally getting some good news. For the first time in almost three weeks, the Raptors will welcome Chris Boucher back to the court and back to the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Boucher has been out since suffering a sprained...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors close out playoff-less season against the Pacers

The Toronto Raptors finally put an end to their season with a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Down the stretch, instead of seeing the underdog fighting spirit we are accustom to with this team, we saw a team that knew they had a better chance in the draft lottery then making a playoff push. In a year where a play-in tournament meant 10 teams in each conference had a chance to make the playoffs, the Raptors finished 12th in the East.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby's Defensive Awards Candidacy Marred by Obscure Raptors' Season

As the NBA season heads into its final week we've entered awards chatter season. It's that lovely time of year when awards arguments begin heading up. Is Nikola Jokic really the MVP of the league? Should James Harden be punished for the Houston Rockets fiasco to start the season? Did LeBron James play enough games this year to qualify for awards? And on and on and on.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Rule Out Lowry, VanVleet, Anunoby, & Siakam vs. Clippers

Things are going to look pretty, pretty bleak for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The team has announced that OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Rodney Hood, and Paul Watson Jr. will all miss Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The good news, however, is Chris Boucher appears to be trending in the right direction and is listed as questionable with a left knee injury.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Developing Raptors Struggle Against Star-Studded Clippers

The pain will be over soon. That's about all there is to say these days. The Toronto Raptors have decided to use the final four games of the season to take a look at some of their younger players and move up in the lottery standings and, well, if losing was the goal then Tuesday night's 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The development part of that equation, however, left a little bit be desired.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Nick Nurse Won't Say if Kyle Lowry Will Play Again This Season

Nick Nurse isn't making any promises when it comes to playing Kyle Lowry again this season. It's been over a week since Toronto Raptors fans have seen the 35-year-old Lowry take the court in a Raptors uniform. He's played in just nine of the team's last 24 games dating back to the March 25th NBA trade deadline. While it would certainly be nice to see the franchise icon take the court potentially for the final time in a Raptors uniform, Nurse isn't tipping his hand for the final two games of the season.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This offseason trade features Al Horford to the Raptors

There was some speculation that veteran big man Al Horford could have potentially been on the move at this past year’s NBA trade deadline, but the Oklahoma City Thunder ultimately kept him on their roster. However, both sides did agree for Horford to sit out the remainder of the season that way some of the Thunder’s younger players could get a chance to prove their worth moving forward.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Heavy Underdogs with Lottery Odds on the Line

The play-in tournament might be out of the picture now, but the Toronto Raptors still have something to play for Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. A loss to Chicago would clinch Toronto the seventh-best lottery odds and a 31.9% chance of landing a top-four pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Tank Full Steam Ahead as Raptors Massive Underdogs vs. Clippers

There's no way to go but down for the Toronto Raptors. The team was officially eliminated from play-in contention on Monday night for the first time in almost a decade. Toronto's seven-year playoff streak was the second-longest active streak in the NBA, trailing only the Houston Rockets whose eight-year streak will also come to an end this year. Now, the Raptors will set their sights on clinching that seventh spot in the NBA's lottery standings. That journey to the bottom continues Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet’s surprising pick for the 2nd-greatest Raptor of all time

Everybody knows Kyle Lowry will go down as the best Toronto Raptors member of all time, but the second one after him is up for debate–with DeMar DeRozan making a strong case. Heck, some could even argue it’s Kawhi Leonard after he led the franchise to its lone NBA title in 2019. However, Fred VanVleet has another person in mind.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Not Doing Norm Powell any Favours as Heavy Underdogs vs. Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors don't seem to want to do Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers any favours these days. Toronto has opted once again to rest Kyle Lowry and rule out OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and a laundry list of other players for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. It's a somewhat strange decision considering the Raptors have secured the seventh-best lottery odds and cannot move up or down regardless of the outcome of the final two games. Yet instead of playing spoiler, they've opted to roll over and play their younger players again.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Resting All Their Stars in Pivotal Lottery Odds Game vs. Bulls

Hopefully there's just one more game of this resting nonsense. The Toronto Raptors will once again be without the vast majority of their usual starting lineup on Thursday night in a pivotal game against the Chicago Bulls. Kyle Lowry will again be resting, hopefully for the last time this season. He will be joined on the sideline by OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Rodney Hood, Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. who are all dealing with various injuries and lingering problems.