Rooftop Bar Now Open at Bell Works in Holmdel
This rooftop bar opened at Bell Works in early May, offering outdoor seating and plenty of space to sip drinks with friends. Drinks include the zero-proof Mama Juice (pineapple, club soda, lime and mint), Bella Spritz (Aperol, champagne, club soda and orange) and La Paloma (Casamigos, club soda, grapefruit, lime and salt), as well as an extensive list of wines, craft beers and spirits. Bell Works has partnered with the Axelrod Performing Arts Center to bring guests live performances all summer, from bands such as The Doo Wop Project and Remember Jones. Open Wednesday, 1–10 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 4–10 pm.njmonthly.com