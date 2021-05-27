Cardinals 2021 Regular Season Schedule, Cardinals 2021 Promotional Schedule, Broadcast Information

The Atlanta Braves (36-39) will battle the Cincinnati Reds (37-37) in Game 3 of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Atlanta split the four-game series versus the New York Mets winning Game 2 of a doubleheader at 1-0 on Monday and 3-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday. In the series-opening versus the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves scored just three runs in a 3-5 loss on Thursday. In Game 2, Atlanta bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the Reds on Friday. Starter Drew Smyly allowed one earned run on six base hits with no walk but struck out three Cincinnati batters. Shortstop Dansby Swanson and Center Fielder Guillermo Heredia earned a one-run score on two base hits with one RBI each in the win. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. added one run while 1st Baseman Freddie Freeman and 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies contributed two base hits each while Freeman chipped in one RBI in the winning effort for the Braves.