Cardinals 2021 Regular Season Schedule, Cardinals 2021 Promotional Schedule, Broadcast Information

The Cleveland Indians (40-31) will battle the Minnesota Twins (31-42) in a four-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cleveland ended up splitting the short two-game set versus the Chicago Cubs after a 1-7 defeat in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Indians managed to beat the Cubs in Game 1 at 4-0 on Monday. Last time out, Starting Pitcher Eli Morgan gave up four earned runs on four base hits with zero walks while striking out nine Chicago batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer was responsible for driving in the solo run with one base hit for Cleveland in the loss. Shortstop Amed Rosario has one RBI while 2nd Baseman Cesar Hernandez, Left Fielder Eddie Rosario, Right Fielder Josh Naylor, Catcher Ryan Lavarnway, and PH Ernie Clement contributed one base hit each in the losing effort for the Tribe.