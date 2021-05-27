Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gov. Whitmer's campaign will pay for Florida flight to see ailing father

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jd7aI_0aDQOAO000

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign — not a nonprofit fund — will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

Read the full letter below:

Letter to Rep. Johnson by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Republican#Mich#Ap#Gop#Pvs Chemicals#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Father#Campaign#Rep Johnson#Lansing#Letter#Charter Flights#March#Payment#Disclosure#Scribd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...