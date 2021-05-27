The Rumpus Mini-Interview Project: Sayantani Dasgupta

Of the many books being published during the pandemic that take a joyous wickedness in celebrating unique women, Sayantani Dasgupta’s forthcoming collection, Women Who Misbehave, holds a very high place. Set mostly in India, each story zeroes in on protagonists who are willful, curious, discontent, wild and/or slightly on the edge. Here are women who have opinions, may be contradictory, who don’t care about likability, who lust to live, and who sometimes live their secrets in daily life. At turns dark, often irreverent, and always quirky, Sayantani’s protagonists—like Binu, the child bride, or the mysterious Miss Josephine, and even the quietly rioting yet conforming Shaaji—tell us about women, in particular, Indian women, and the complexities of living in and fighting a patriarchal society. Each of them puts themselves first in their story, and to watch the author weave her prose expertly around each protagonist is refreshing and invigorating.