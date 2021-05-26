newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Beyond Meat is Giving Away 50,000 Packs of Burgers: Here’s How to Get Yours

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beyond Meat will be making sure that plant-curious burger lovers can try the newest iteration of the brand’s Beyond Burger for the entire month of June. Starting Memorial Day Friday, May 28th, and lasting until the Friday of Independence Day weekend on July 2nd, the company plans to give away 50,000 free Beyond Burger packs so that fans can taste test the new formulation. The offer will be available through the Ibotta app every Friday in June so that fans can enjoy a plant-based summer grilling season.

y105music.com
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Burger#Burgers#Food Drink#Beef Recipe#Best Burger#Fat People#Free People#Cholesterol#Cnn#Walmarts#Beyond Meat#Beyond Sausages#Burger Recipe#Plant Based Meats#Taste#Animal Protein#Grilling#Patty#Meatless Alternatives#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Ads Are Tricking You. Here's How

In 2010, Burger King's advertisement for their Tendercrisp burger was banned. The reason, as the BBC reported, was that the UK's Advertising Standards Authority had found that "the size of the burgers in the hands of an average-sized man and considered that they did not fill the hands to the same extent as the burger featured in the advert." Simply, the video showed a taller, thicker burger than what the chain offered. So when people were convinced by the sumptuous feast advertised and then disappointed by the paltry amount actually offered, it fell neatly into a false advertising category.
AgriculturePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Beyond Meat Was a Winner Today

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) closed 3.6% higher on Thursday, more than triple the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index. That move seems tightly related to the stock market debut of alt-milk products specialist Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY), which soared on its first day of trading. So what. After it sold for $17...
RecipesPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Happy MDW! Make These Plant-Based Versions of Your Favorite Classic Recipes

Planning the perfect spread for Memorial Day Weekend? We have you covered with these seven plant-based recipes that are easy to make and healthier versions of the classics we all grew up with, keeping the taste but losing the bad stuff. For the complete grilling guide to plant-based burgers, dogs, sausages, and skewers, check out the best vegan options here.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Our Editors’ Favorite Hacks for Eating Vegan Anywhere

If you're new to the vegan or plant-based lifestyle and a summer weekend of BBQs, endless cocktail and dinner parties, lunches at the beach, or a night out with friends is on the schedule, it can send pangs of anxiety through your heart. How to order and not look like you're not eating, or participate without being a killjoy?
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Psst . . . Starbucks Gives Away a Free Drink For Your Birthday! Here's How to Get One

Is it your birthday? If so, there's one very important thing you should know: you can get a free drink from Starbucks. The coffee hub has hundreds of delicious drinks, like its Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino or viral Edward drink (which comes from its secret menu), that are delicious to suck up any day of the week, let alone on your birthday. If you're feeling more hungry than thirsty, that's OK too! Starbucks also allows you to redeem a tasty treat for your birthday reward. Just remember that you can't get both — so choose wisely! To do this, you must be signed up as a Starbucks Rewards member. If not, no big deal; here's what you need to know.
Food & Drinksmorningbrew.com

Hot dogs, the underdog of plant-based meat

This weekend officially marks the start of Hot Dog Season—or its other name, summer. In 2019, Americans bought a whopping 271 million pounds of hot dogs between mid-May and mid-August, according to 210 Analytics. That’s a lot of dogs. This grilling season, many people will opt for a meat-free dog, as plant-based alternatives have become more and more ubiquitous.
Recipesvegnews.com

7 Vegan Popcorn Chicken Recipes When Chicken Nuggets Just Won’t Do

Popcorn chicken is somewhat of a niche food—it’s not as popular as chicken nuggets or chicken tenders, but there’s something to this popable snack that doubles as a meal. The vegan chicken game is showing up en force in supermarkets—from the multitudes of plant-based nuggets to frozen grilled chicken strips—but popcorn chicken is just starting to enter the mass retail scale. While we wait for the flood of options, here are seven vegan popcorn chicken recipes you can make at home.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You May Want To Think Twice Before Buying BBQ Sauce. Here's Why

Summer is almost here and that's traditionally time to fire up the grill and barbecue some delicious chicken, ribs, or vegetables. While there are many styles of barbecue — and just as many ways to make them — most people rely on rubs, marinades, or barbecue sauce to flavor their meats.
RecipesPosted by
News Talk KIT

My Daddy’s Secret Ingredient to Making The Best Burgers Ever

For National Hamburger Day, I decided to bring to work my compact George Foreman Grill and cook a little something-something in the studio for my co-host, Brian. I had most of the ingredients at home, but I did run to the store to get a few fresh necessities. He was stunned that I actually went thru with it because I am sure that he thought I was joking when I told him I wanted to "camp out" during the morning show to kickstart my Memorial Day Weekend.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Your Sauce To Cling To Your Pasta

We love a good pasta dish as much as the next guy. There are few things more disappointing than a pasta dish that doesn't turn out correctly, especially when it's a fairly straightforward recipe calling for essentially just sauce and noodles. Creamy alfredo, delicious marinara, even a good vodka sauce, they're all really easy recipes and they're so, so good. Except when, of course, something goes wrong, and suddenly your noodles and your sauce are like oil and water, and nothing you try can get the sauce to cling to the noodles the way you so badly crave.
Food & DrinksFast Company

Taste alone won’t persuade Americans to swap out beef for plant-based burgers

Consumers are more likely to choose a plant-based meat substitute when the restaurant’s advertising highlights the social benefits of doing so rather than its taste, according to recently published research I conducted with a colleague. We also found that showcasing the social costs of meat consumption also leads to a preference for plant-based “meats.”
RestaurantsPosted by
B105

It’s National Burger Day, Here’s Where To Get Freebies

It's National Burger Day! Yay! Let's celebrate by eating one of America's favorite foods. There are now more burger options than ever before in history, so everyone can participate. Some of the national restaurant chains are getting in on the fun too, offering some free burgers or other menu items to celebrate. Here's how you can celebrate national burger day with some freebies with some helpful information from USA Today.
Industrykamcity.com

The Mighty Mushroom Co Introduces New Meat-Free Range

The Mighty Mushroom Co, a new plant-based brand owned by Irish mushroom supplier Monaghan, has launched its first meat-free range, including Burgers and Cumberland Style Sausages, on Amazon Fresh in the UK. The mushroom-based range is designed to cater to flexitarians, vegans, and meat-eaters alike. The range, which also includes...
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

You Can Get Paid $25k to Eat Burgers and You'll Get Free Sauces for Life

If you love nothing more than a burger straight from the barbecue, then the perfect position has just come up. Heinz is looking to recruit its first "burger artist" to sample the best burgers across the country. The sauce company will send the successful candidate on four two-night trips and the lucky foodie will also be given $25,000 and free condiments for life.
Restaurantstheaureview.com

Grill’d is giving away thousands of free burgers this week

Tomorrow, Friday 28th May, is one of the greatest days in Australia. In case you didn’t know already, the date marks National Burger Day and you better believe some of the country’s best flippers are celebrating in their own special ways. Grill’d isn’t about to be left behind. As the...