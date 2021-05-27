Former U.P. Priest Sentenced to Prison Following Abuse Plea

A former priest in the Upper Peninsula has been sentenced in Ontonagon County for child sex crimes earlier this week, and awaits sentencing in Dickinson County.

75-year-old Gary Jacobs reached a plea agreement that happened before Circuit Court Judge Michael Pope.

Three counts of criminal sexual conduct, 1st degree; and

One count of criminal sexual conduct, 2nd degree.

As reached in the plea agreement, Jacobs was sentenced between eight and 15 years on each count, which will run concurrently.

Additionally, Jacobs will be required to complete:

Lifetime sex offender registration related to the CSC 1st degree counts;

Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge;

Sex offender counseling; and

Lifetime electronic monitoring when released.

It was also important to the Attorney General’s clergy abuse team that survivors of Jacobs’ abuse be heard if they so chose.

Nine people submitted or read victim impact statements during the sentencing.

“I believe child sexual abuse is worse than murder. Once you are dead you are finished. When you are abused, you endure the mental anguish for the rest of your life. The sexual abuse that [Gary Jacobs] inflicted on me has interfered and destroyed my life. The ripple effects of this man’s crime against me as a boy are still present and he must be held accountable by serving his maximum sentence,” one survivor said.

You can read the statements by clicking the links to each below:

A sentencing date in Dickinson County is set for Friday, July 2nd at 12 p.m. EST. That guilty plea involves one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree.