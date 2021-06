BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey secured punishment for a local woman convicted of Medicaid fraud this week. Skybluewater Keys, age 44, of Buckhannon, previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of Medicaid fraud in Upshur County back in April. According to the Attorney General, the convictions stem from allegations that Keys attempted to bill Medicaid for caregiver services performed between March 20 and April 12, 2020, for a patient who had already reportedly died on March 19, 2020. Keys’ case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.