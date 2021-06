The Town of Fountain Hills is resuming its CPR/AED education programs in May. The next session is this Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. The ASHI CPR/AED is a combined CPR and AED class designed specifically for lay people. This class is an excellent choice for both the workplace and community setting. The class covers medical emergencies, sudden cardiac arrest, and chain of survival, CPR/AED use, and choking.