Manhattan Beach, CA

Beach cities crime report for May 27

By Robin Pittman
Daily Breeze
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, Manhattan Beach Police Detectives will host a theft-prevention event, Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, 1440 Rosecrans Ave. The free “Etch and Catch” program involves etching catalytic converters to improve follow-up on thefts. The event is first-come, first-served but the community is asked to send a message indicating an interest in attending via Facebook, #manhattan #police #etching.

