Beach cities crime report for May 27
In response to an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, Manhattan Beach Police Detectives will host a theft-prevention event, Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, 1440 Rosecrans Ave. The free “Etch and Catch” program involves etching catalytic converters to improve follow-up on thefts. The event is first-come, first-served but the community is asked to send a message indicating an interest in attending via Facebook, #manhattan #police #etching.www.dailybreeze.com