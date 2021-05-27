Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Syndergaard shut down for 6 weeks with elbow inflammation

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard won't throw for six weeks due to elbow inflammation in his pitching arm, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. Rojas added that Syndergaard, who's recovering from Tommy John surgery, doesn't have any structural damage to his UCL. Syndergaard...

www.thescore.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommy John Surgery#Rehab#Ucl#Era#Athletic#Elbow Inflammation#Spring#Manager Luis Rojas#Structural Damage#Mid To Late June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdarnews.com

Mets RHP Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow

NEW YORK (AP) -- Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, and third baseman J.D. Davis returned to New York for more treatment in the latest setbacks for a first-place Mets team riddled with injuries. Syndergaard is coming...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: Shut down for four weeks

Kluber was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The 35-year-old will undergo a second MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but for now he can expect to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The initial MRI was deemed precautionary when the right-hander exited Tuesday's start after three innings with shoulder tightness, but it appears the issue is more serious. Kluber will require some time to build his arm back up after being shut down for a month, so he'll be unavailable for most of July even if his recovery goes as planned.
MLBSportsGrid

Mets P Noah Syndergaard (Elbow) Shut Down For Next Six Weeks

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be shut down for the next six weeks with inflammation in his right elbow. Further testing did not reveal any structural damage in his ulnar collateral ligament. Syndergaard was forced to withdraw from his rehab start after experiencing...
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard exits second rehab start for ‘precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness’

Noah Syndergaard pitched one scoreless inning for the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night, but his night came to an end much sooner than expected. The Mets had previously said that plan for Syndergaard on Tuesday was to pitch four-to-five innings as he made his second start in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. But after ending his scoreless first inning with a strikeout, he didn’t take the mound again.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies' Trevor Story goes on injured list with elbow inflammation

May 29—Rockies all-star shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right elbow inflammation. Manager Bud Black said Friday that the club would wait until Monday to have an MRI taken on Story's elbow and the hope was Story might be able to ease back into the lineup. Obviously, that is not the case.
MLBMLB

Elbow inflammation sends Story to IL

The Rockies placed star shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates at PNC Park. The move is retroactive to Friday. Infielder Matt Adams was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to replace Story on the active roster.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants place left-hander Caleb Baragar on the IL with elbow inflammation

LOS ANGELES - The injuries just keep coming in 2021 for every team, and the Giants are right there in the midst of the medical mess, making near-daily transactions. Saturday, the team welcomed Logan Webb and Wilmer Flores back from the injured list, but Sunday, reliever Caleb Baragar landed on the IL with left elbow inflammation, so right-hander Nick Tropeano - optioned out one day earlier - was recalled.
MLBknbr.com

Logan Webb to be shut down for a few weeks as shoulder soreness reappears

There are plenty of worrisome aches and pains and worse infesting the Giants at the moment, but Logan Webb’s shoulder might be the largest concern. The Giants placed the righty starter on the 10-day injured list — for a second time this season with a shoulder strain — before they opened a series at Oracle Park against the Cubs on Thursday.
MLBdarnews.com

Snell takes no-hitter into 7th, Padres beat Mets 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Manny Machado hit an early homer and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell (2-2) struck out 10 and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season. Francisco Lindor ended his no-hit bid with a single leading off the seventh -- a ball left fielder Tommy Pham misplayed for a two-base error.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Makes fifth straight start

Lamb started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers. Lamb made his fifth straight start and sixth in the last seven games, all in the outfield and against right-handers. The lefty-hitting corner infielder has seen more time in the outfield than the infield in 2021, largely due to injuries. He's mostly played left field, which has become a revolving door after Eloy Jimenez's pectoral injury. More recently, the White Sox placed Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 list. Add in recurring hamstring issues for right fielder Adam Eaton and the need for Lamb's competitors to fill in at center field for Luis Robert (hip), and there are available at-bats in the outfield. After a slow start to the season, Lamb has picked it up recently, going 10-for-26 with three home runs over the last nine contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Lasts 4.2 innings

Lucchesi (1-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres after giving up one run on four hits while fanning three across 4.2 innings. Lucchesi didn't have a bad performance and only allowed a run via a solo home run from Manny Machado, but he was outdueled by Blake Snell, who delivered his best start of the season. Lucchesi, who owns a 5.79 ERA on the season, will have an opportunity at revenge next week since his next start will be against the Padres once again, though this time it'll be at home.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

LEADING OFF: DeGrom faces Padres and Hill gets sharper with age

Contributor: June 5, 2021 / 03:12 AM CDT / Has been updated: June 5, 2021 / 03:12 AM CDT. Let’s see what’s happening around today’s majors:. Mets ace Jacob DeGrom (4-2, 0.71) finished May with the lowest ERA as a qualified starting pitcher since 1964. Having won the NL Cy Young Award twice, he threw 6 innings against Arizona in the previous start and allowed only 4 runs in 51 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jake Marisnick: Remains out Saturday

Marisnick (hamstring) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Marisnick took batting practice in San Francisco for a second straight day and participated in running/agility drills Saturday. However, manager David Ross said that the 30-year-old is still sore and will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Blake Snell lead Padres past Mets

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout....
BaseballCBS Sports

Mets' Jonathan Villar: Remains sidelined

Villar (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against San Diego, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A sore right hamstring has now cost Villar three straight starts, though he did make an appearance off the bench Friday, suggesting that he won't miss too much more time. Jose Peraza shifts to third base in his absence, with Travis Blankenhorn starting at second.