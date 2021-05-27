Cancel
Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead At 66

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 18 days ago
One of the true voices behind Milli Vanilli has died. "My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” John's daughter, Jasmin, announced on his Facebook. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

