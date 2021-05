During a routine inspection on May 12th, an impact was found on the robotic gripper arm “Canadarm2” at the International Space Station (ISS). The Canadian Space Agency (CSA / ASC) reported on Friday that the damage was limited to a small part of the arm extension and the surrounding thermal cover. However, the results of the ongoing analysis of the incident would indicate that the arm’s performance was not affected. While the robotic arm continues to operate as planned, NASA and CSA will continue to collect data for final analysis.