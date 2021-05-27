Nas signs new record label deal

NAS (Photo credit: Norman Johnson for rolling out )

Nas made another power move this week and will be returning to Sony Records, which released his 1994 classic Illmatic through its Columbia Records imprint. The rapper’s independent label, Mass Appeal Records, has signed a strategic partnership with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

Under the deal, Mass Appeal Records’ entire roster will have access to The Orchard’s label and artist services, including distribution, marketing, sync licensing, video services, data analysis, advertising, rights management and radio promotion. The New York City native, who recently won his first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Album for his latest album, King’s Disease, will release new music as well as part of the deal.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Nas told Music Business Worldwide. “To come back to Sony Music with my own label is a major milestone. We see this multiphase initiative as an opportunity to continue to push the culture forward, educate and inspire. It’s what we do it for. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Nas previously released seven albums through his initial deal with Sony before leaving for Def Jam in 2006 and releasing the album Hip Hop Is Dead. The new deal also ends Mass Appeal Records’ three-year global distribution relationship with the Universal Music Group. Dave East and DJ Shadow are signed to Mass Appeal, and the label also has released projects from Killer Mike’s group Run The Jewels.

“We are thrilled to be reunited with the team at The Orchard,” Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender told Music Business Worldwide. “What Brad [Navin] and his staff have built over the past few years is beyond impressive, and we can’t wait to help supercharge their place in hip-hop with all the incredible talent and projects we have lined up, including a major project for our Hip Hop 50 platform.”

As rolling out previously reported, hip-hop is turning 50 in 2023, and Nas is planning a huge ceremony in its honor. Nas and Sacha Jenkins, Mass Appeal Records’ chief creative officer, are producing a documentary series called “Hip Hop 50” in partnership with Showtime, highlighting the musical genre’s history and global impact.