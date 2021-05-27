Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nas signs new record label deal

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wySJm_0aDQNKFT00
NAS (Photo credit: Norman Johnson for rolling out )

Nas made another power move this week and will be returning to Sony Records, which released his 1994 classic Illmatic through its Columbia Records imprint. The rapper’s independent label, Mass Appeal Records, has signed a strategic partnership with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

Under the deal, Mass Appeal Records’ entire roster will have access to The Orchard’s label and artist services, including distribution, marketing, sync licensing, video services, data analysis, advertising, rights management and radio promotion. The New York City native, who recently won his first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Album for his latest album, King’s Disease, will release new music as well as part of the deal.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Nas told Music Business Worldwide. “To come back to Sony Music with my own label is a major milestone. We see this multiphase initiative as an opportunity to continue to push the culture forward, educate and inspire. It’s what we do it for. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Nas previously released seven albums through his initial deal with Sony before leaving for Def Jam in 2006 and releasing the album Hip Hop Is Dead. The new deal also ends Mass Appeal Records’ three-year global distribution relationship with the Universal Music Group. Dave East and DJ Shadow are signed to Mass Appeal, and the label also has released projects from Killer Mike’s group Run The Jewels.

“We are thrilled to be reunited with the team at The Orchard,” Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender told Music Business Worldwide. “What Brad [Navin] and his staff have built over the past few years is beyond impressive, and we can’t wait to help supercharge their place in hip-hop with all the incredible talent and projects we have lined up, including a major project for our Hip Hop 50 platform.”

As rolling out previously reported, hip-hop is turning 50 in 2023, and Nas is planning a huge ceremony in its honor. Nas and Sacha Jenkins, Mass Appeal Records’ chief creative officer, are producing a documentary series called “Hip Hop 50” in partnership with Showtime, highlighting the musical genre’s history and global impact.

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Deal#Sony Music#Record Label#Rapper#Video Music#Sony Records#Columbia Records#The Orchard#Mass Appeal Records#Music Business Worldwide#The Universal Music Group#Showtime#Best Rap Album#New Music#Video Services#Distribution#Data Analysis#Sync Licensing#Advertising#Strategic Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka fined for skipping press conference after French Open match

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka kept true to her word and skipped her first press interview on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after her French Open match. Osaka revealed last week that she wouldn’t be granting press interviews during the French Open, citing mental health concerns and that reporters often “kick athletes when they’re down.” She was fined $15,000 for missing her first press conference and was told that further action may be taken if she continues to boycott the media. The 23-year-old Osaka defeated Romanian World No. 63 Patricia Maria Tig in her opening round victory, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
MinoritiesPosted by
rolling out

Gigi Dixon introducing unbanked communities to Wells Fargo

One of the biggest obstacles the Black community is facing today is the lack of financial literacy and monetary opportunities. Historically, Blacks haven’t had relationships with banks or sufficient credit to finance their homes, cars or small businesses, and while a percentage of the African American community has managed to overcome these obstacles, an alarming number of minorities remain alienated from the banking industry. Gigi Dixon, head of external affairs engagement for Wells Fargo, is leading the charge in the company’s progressive initiatives to serve and engage communities of color.
Mental HealthPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, Serena Williams responds

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, after the continued controversy surrounding her refusal to grant press interviews following her matches. Osaka claimed the interviews caused mental health issues and that reporters seem to be “kicking athletes when they’re down” during their lowest points. Osaka was fined $15,000 on Sunday after skipping her first press conference following her first-round win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig. Osaka took to Instagram to deliver the news to her 2.3 million followers.
Musichypebeast.com

DMX's 'EXODUS' to Feature JAY-Z, Nas, Griselda Records and More

The official tracklist of DMX‘s posthumous album EXODUS has been unveiled. The record is set to include a total of 13 tracks with appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, The LOX, U2’s Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Griselda‘s Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, Alicia Keys and X’s son and the album’s namesake, Exodus Simmons.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

A Piece of Jay-Z’s Music Catalogue Apparently Owned By Nas

In the latest episode of Drink Champs, where legendary Queens rapper N.O.R.E and Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN, chat with special guests, they spoke with the “self-proclaimed ‘Forest Gump of Hip Hop,’” MC Serch. As part of their conversation highlighted in an article from Revolt, Serch argues that Nas owns...
EntertainmentBillboard

Nas Returns to Sony With New Mass Appeal, Orchard Deal

Independent music distributor The Orchard -- a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment -- has penned a new deal with Mass Appeal Records, a label co-founded by Grammy-award winner Nas in 2014, alongside Peter Bittenbender. The new partnership was announced on Wednesday (May 26). Through the venture, Mass Appeal will sign...
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Tracklist For DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ Features Collaborations With Jay Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Snoop Dogg to join Def Jam label as strategic consultant

Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster." Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.
Musichypebeast.com

MC Serch Clarifies How Nas Actually Owns a Piece of JAY-Z's Catalog

In a new episode of Drink Champs, MC Serch took the time to explain just how Nas managed to own a piece of JAY-Z‘s publishing thanks to the “Dead Presidents” sample. Host NORE first brought up how Hov name dropped Serch on his Nas-aimed diss track “Takeover,” with the exact line being “You made it a hot line, I made it a hot song” — referring to “Dead Presidents” — “And you ain’t get a coin, ni**a, you were getting f*cked then / I know who I paid, God: Serchlite Publishing.” Calling it “a great story,” the Illmatic executive producer began by explaining that he was the head of CHR at Def Jam around the time that JAY-Z was going to release Reasonable Doubt. “And [Kareem Biggs], Dame, and JAY come to my office and say ‘hey, we have to clear this ‘Dead Presidents’ sample. Take care of us.’ I said okay, no problem, give me twenty-five hundred — but know that we’ll have twenty-five percent of your record, on the publishing. He was like ‘alright, cool.’”
MusicBillboard

Atlantic Records Exec VP Juliette Jones Leaving Label

The urban promotion executive was the leading force behind radio hits for Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Gucci Mane and more. Atlantic Records executive vp urban promotion Juliette Jones is exiting her post at the label, announcing the news Tuesday (June 1) in an internal memo that was circulated to staff and was shared with Billboard.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam Recordings As Senior Strategic Advisor

Snoop Dogg — a top-shelf hip-hop musician, movie actor, innovative entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist — is now adding “record label advisor” to his multi-hyphenate title. Def Jam Recordings announced Monday that Snoop would join its roster as a senior strategic advisor, claiming that the new role “will allow [Snoop] to...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nas Signs Deal With Sony Music For A "Full Circle" Moment In His Career

Nas continues to make power moves both in and out of the music industry but his efforts behind Mass Appeal have been especially impressive. The rapper's company recently announced its partnership with Showtime for Hip Hop 50, a series highlighting the extensive history of the culture ahead of its 50th birthday in 2023.
Celebritiesrollingout.com

Snoop Dogg bringing his West Coast swag to Def Jam

Rapper Snoop Dogg is getting ready to embark on a new role at Def Jam Recordings. He’s joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday, June 7, 2021, that the newly created role for the rapper will allow Snoop to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group and also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.
Musicnextmosh.com

postcards from new zealand sign to Mandrone Records

Postcards from new zealand have officially signed to Mandrone Records for the release of their new album ‘city islands,’ which drops on July 2nd, 2021. “Exploring beyond the limits of genre boundaries and creating vast, intense soundscapes is a huge part of their identity. Their sound ranges from the heavy hitting hardcore through to progressive electronics. Since forming in 2008, postcards from new zealand have released 21 full lengths and an EP through Bandcamp,” states today’s announcement. Listen to the pfnz sampler via Mandrone Records via the embed below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

PARIS (Reuters) - Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL...
CelebritiesVariety

Lee Daniels Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Television

Lee Daniels has signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Television. Daniels has called the studio home since 2015 when he co-created the hit Fox drama series “Empire.” He then signed another deal with 20th TV in 2018, which was set to expire in June. “I’m beyond grateful to...
Businessdjmag.com

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games launch new label, CircoLoco Records

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games have launched a new label, CircoLoco Records. The release schedule opens with a series of weekly EPs comprising tracks from a forthcoming album, 'Monday Dreamin'', which arrives on 9th July. The first collection, 'Monday Dreamin' Blue', lands 4th June and features tunes from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

DMX ‘EXODUS’ Listening Session Reveals Features From JAY-Z, Nas, Usher, Bono, Lil Wayne, More

When it was announced earlier this week that the first official posthumous album from DMX will arrive on May 28th (Def Jam), fans were certainly very excited. EXODUS is set to feature all new and original music from the legendary rapper, and will be executive produced by his good friend Swizz Beatz. So far, no other details about the album had been revealed to the public but last night (May 13), Swizz and the team held a listening session for the much-awaited set for industry folks, DJs and others.