This unbeatable Chromebook deal gives you a 2K touchscreen for $330

It has been more than four months since ASUS’ detachable Chromebook CM3 surfaced in some obscure online listings. Since then, ASUS has dropped an official marketing video for the Duet competitor, and the 10.5″ 2-in-1 is even available in a few markets overseas. CDW Canada listed the device a few weeks ago but it is still listed as “back-ordered” as of the publication of this post. Here in the states, an Amazon listing for the CM3 has popped up but it is a third-party seller that shows a shipping date of July. On top of that, it is listed for over $800. My guess is that this seller is trying to capitalize on pre-orders in the hopes of making a quick buck off of uninformed buyers.