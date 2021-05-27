This unbeatable Chromebook deal gives you a 2K touchscreen for $330
As AC's Chromebook queen, I check Chromebook prices the way most of you check sports scores or the weather forecast, looking to see if the best Chromebooks have gotten some overnight discounts or lightning deals that could help you get a better laptop for less. Today, Acer announced its first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebooks, including a new version of last year's wildly popular Acer Chromebook Spin 713. With the new model is launching at $700, last year's $530 and $630 models are starting to see sweet sales. I expected to see them down to $450-$500, but I was not prepared to see $329 staring me in the face on Best Buy's website.www.androidcentral.com