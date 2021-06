Andrew Worrell, a 41-year-old father of three, was shot twice while out jogging in Buckhead, a wealthy neighbourhood in northern Atlanta. Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Following the Saturday morning shooting, he was arrested after allegedly committing several other violent crimes. He has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm. Police said Mr Newsom opened fire on two others and hit one of his neighbours with his car. Buckhead has been moving towards forming its own city and police...