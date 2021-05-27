Cancel
Howard University Renames Its Fine Arts College After Chadwick Boseman

BIN: Black Information Network
 17 days ago
Howard University has made major changes within the last few weeks. Not long ago, the historically Black university tapped Phylicia Rashad to lead its newly re-established college of fine arts. “It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to Alma Mater,” Howard University Provost Anthony...

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

