Is VW Bringing a Badass Adventure Truck to America After All?
A little while back, Volkswagen teased us with the mud-terrain-ready Tarok pickup concept. Shortly thereafter, the company's COO dropped a large bucket of cold water on VW building a production version in the next few years. But now, there may be a glimmer of hope that a VW pickup could arrive Stateside: CarBuzz found that VW just filed a trademark application for "Amarok" in the United States. The Amarok is, of course, the pickup truck that Volkswagen sells in non-American markets.www.gearpatrol.com