Is VW Bringing a Badass Adventure Truck to America After All?

Every country has it's national vehicle: Roadsters are quintessentially British, Italians have their exotic sports cars, the Japanese perfected the compact sedan, but America is all about the pickup truck. Americans buy more pickup trucks than anywhere else in the world, and the best-selling and most capable pickups are made right here. The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and RAM 1500 have been the volume leaders in America for a considerable number of years, but which is the best out of the three? Performance and sales figures mean nothing to Top Gear America, though, so finding out which of these full-size pickup trucks comes out on top should be interesting.