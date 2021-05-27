Cancel
Cars

Is VW Bringing a Badass Adventure Truck to America After All?

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little while back, Volkswagen teased us with the mud-terrain-ready Tarok pickup concept. Shortly thereafter, the company's COO dropped a large bucket of cold water on VW building a production version in the next few years. But now, there may be a glimmer of hope that a VW pickup could arrive Stateside: CarBuzz found that VW just filed a trademark application for "Amarok" in the United States. The Amarok is, of course, the pickup truck that Volkswagen sells in non-American markets.

