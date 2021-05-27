America's open border policy

Despite its proclamations, laws and official statements to the contrary, America has an open border policy, albeit a de facto one. The U.S. open border policy with its tolerance of illegal immigration, the presence of millions of unauthorized migrants and the new administration's more welcoming approach is common knowledge among potential migrants, their family members, smugglers and traffickers. It is also widely known among government officials in migrant-sending countries, which benefit from the substantial remittances sent back home by workers.