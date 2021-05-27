Index Shows Impact of Stimulus Checks Fading, Leading to Uptick in Inequality

Friday’s employment report for May confirmed that the economy is continuing its recovery from the shock of the pandemic. Although the headline figure of five hundred and fifty-nine thousand jobs gained fell a bit short of Wall Street projections, it was more than double the Labor Department’s previous report for job growth in April—two hundred and sixty-six thousand—a number so low that it shocked many economists when it was announced, this time last month. The official unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a point in May, to 5.8 per cent. That’s the lowest level since March, 2020, when the coronavirus shutdowns were just beginning.