GOP and Veterans Fight Against Teaching Critical Race Theory in Military

By Theodore Bunker
NewsMax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of veterans have joined with congressional Republicans in calling on the military to drop plans to embrace antiracism education such as critical race theory, the Washington Free Beacon reports. "Rather than e pluribus unum, rather than teamwork, rather than cohesion, we're being taught an ideology which seeks to...

Related
Fox News

Army's social justice push taking focus off mission: Jocko Willink

A U.S. Army recruitment video featuring a lesbian wedding and LGBT pride parade is taking the focus off of the military's mission, according to one retired Navy SEAL. Jocko Willink, who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, joined the premiere of "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" Saturday to discuss the Army's social justice push.
The GOP’s “Critical Race Theory” Freakout Is Spreading Across America

In recent months Republican lawmakers in close to a dozen states have aggressively made legislative advances against the GOP’s latest culture war target: “critical race theory.” Idaho governor Brad Little last month signed a bill supposedly designed to bar state-funded schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students into the view that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” While Idaho’s law, which is the first of its kind, may not sound disagreeable in theory, it is a different story in action, as the legislation could ostensibly ban educators from teaching that present-day financial inequality is linked to America’s history of systemic racism. Critics of the legislation have also warned that it will stifle the First Amendment rights of teachers. Oklahoma, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Rhode Island have all introduced similar bills or amendments, or have proposed state mandates that would have a similar impact on schools.
‘Critical race theory’ latest target of GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — There’s a spotlight on the academic concept of “critical race theory” as Republican legislatures around the country try to ban it. But a person involved in education policy said K-12 schools do not teach the theory. Khalilah Harris, the acting vice president of K-12 education policy at...
Senator Stabenow Statement on Air Force F-35 Basing Decision

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow today made the following statement regarding the U.S. Air Force’s decision to select Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas as the preferred location to host the long-term F-35 Foreign Military Sales training missions. “I strongly disagree with the Air Force’s decision. Selfridge...
Fox News

Biden snubs D-Day's 77th anniversary, angering veterans

A Homeland Security source told Fox News that service members and veterans are upset after President Biden failed to acknowledge the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday. The source tells Fox News the fact that Vice President Harris tweeted about D-Day while Biden tweeted about the 1921 Tulsa Massacre on Sunday clearly underscores the administration’s priorities. Roughly 2,500 Americans died on D-Day.
Space Force commander's career in jeopardy after controversial podcast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The military career of a Buckley Space Force Base commander remains in limbo after comments he made on a podcast last month got him in hot water. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was relieved of command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron after promoting his self-published book, which asserts a neo-Marxist agenda in the military.
Decorated Air Force officer from Minot talks issues facing the U.S. here and abroad

Lt. Gen. Charles Wald, a native of Minot and a graduate of North Dakota State University, was in charge of drawing up the aerial combat plans for eliminating the al Qaeda and Taliban threats in Afghanistan after 9/11. The initial attack on Oct. 7, 2001, destroyed much of the capabilities of the enemies of the U.S. and clearly put them on the defensive. The daily poundings from the air caused so much confusion and chaos for the Taliban that they were in disarray. Following the defeat of the Taliban at Mazar-i-Sharif, on Nov. 9, the Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan ended and Wald was awarded the position of deputy chief of staff for the Air and Space Operations in Washington, D.C.
Donald Kirk: Honoring our Korean War dead along with Vietnam

A gentle wind on a sunny day created the perfect atmosphere for visiting monuments on the National Mall in Washington honoring America’s war dead on Memorial Day. Staring at the names etched in the shiny black granite of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, as a journalist who covered the war I looked for those whom I might have known among the 58,000 who died. On the other side of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, wandering past the stainless-steel statues of 19 troops on patrol, I gazed at the mural, also in black granite, portraying U.S. forces against a backdrop of the forbidding terrain over which they fought the Korean War’s bloodiest battles.
US Navy christens only warship named for a foreign capital

(CNN) — A bottle of wine was broken across a mass of gray metal in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, as the United States Navy unveiled the only ship in its fleet to be named after a foreign capital. The USS Canberra -- named for Australia's seat of power -- is...
Online-only letter to the editor: Defend teaching of critical race theory

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has made a tremendously damaging decision limiting the the teachings of "critical race theory," which is really just terminology for common sense. "Prohibiting lessons and trainings on racial segregation, race stereotyping, and race scapegoating" is tantamount to teaching an alternative version of our American history,...
Axios

GOP-led states going after critical race theory in schools

Republicans in at least nine states are moving to limit students' exposure to critical race theory — a concept that links racial discrimination to the nation's foundations and legal system. Why it matters: A year after George Floyd's killing, how systemic racism is — or is not — taught in...