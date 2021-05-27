Cancel
Premier League

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic takes charge at relegated Sheffield United

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager. The former Watford and Fulham boss has signed a three-year contract with the Blades and succeeds Chris Wilder, who left in March after guiding his boyhood club from Sky Bet League One to the Premier League in just over four and a half years in charge.

