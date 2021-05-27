Relatable Food Memes for People Who'd Rather Be Snacking

For those looking to refresh their dating game, Schmooze could be your answer. Schmooze is an app based on the belief that a shared sense of humor can unite people everywhere. The app’s founder, Vidya Madhavan, explains that a “humor algorithm” is used to match individuals based on their taste in memes. After noticing a trend in the way Gen Z uses dating apps, she refocused her idea onto a platform in which memes play a central role. The beta test began in August 2020, with 200 Stanford students trialing the new concept. As of right now, the app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times in the U.S., with users able to swipe left and right on more than 5,000 memes.