Relatable Food Memes for People Who'd Rather Be Snacking

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're the sort of snack-loving foodie who often spends a good half hour looking for the perfect Netflix special to accompany your dinner only to devour it before the opening credits are even finished, you're in good company, because we're offering a hearty serving of relatable food memes. Whether you're waiting for a pizza to arrive or your sourdough has got several hours of bulk fermentation left, may these tasty memes satiate that craving for a little distraction.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rather Be#Sloth Admin Vote#Relatable Food Memes#Tasty#Dinner#Snack Loving Foodie#Bulk Fermentation
